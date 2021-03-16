PHOENIX — The St. David Tigers’ boys’ basketball team competed against the North Valley Christian Academy Lions in a 1A state championship semifinal game on March 13. The No. 4 Tigers in the 1A state rankings, fell to the Lions who went into the tournament ranked No. 1.
The Tigers were down by two, 12-10, when a St. David time out changed the course of the first quarter. The Tigers went up 21-12 to end the quarter.
The Lions shots would not be stopped, however, as they came back in the second quarter to outscore the Tigers 7-26 to take a 10-point lead going into the half, 28-38.
The third quarter had the Lions outscoring the Tigers by four, 14-10, to increase their lead going into the final quarter, 52-38.
A close fourth quarter had the Tigers making 13 points to the Lions 14. The Lions won 66-51 to advance to end the game with a Lions’ 51-66 victory over St. David.
Leading the Tigers on the scoreboard were: senior Kason Jacquez with 24 points, senior Reo Larson with 10 points and senior Payton Dixon with 9 points. The Tigers made six 3-pointers, twelve 2-point shots, and went 9 for 15 from the free throw line.
“This was a difficult season with COVID restrictions but I’m glad we had the chance to play,” St. David varsity coach Nathan Richardson said. “This was the first time in many years that St. David boys’ basketball made it to the final four. I’m grateful to our kids for all their hard work and efforts.”
The Tigers ended their season with an overall record of 17-4, 15-3 in regular season action and 2-1 in 1A state playoff competition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.