ST. DAVID — The Tigers basketball teams broke in their new gym floor Friday when they welcomed the Pima Roughriders to town.
The St. David girls saw their two-game winning streak against Pima snapped, falling to the 2A team 68-45, while the boys won their fourth consecutive game in thrilling fashion, 53-48.
Kayla Jund led the St. David girls with 14 points in the first game of the night. She knocked down 10 points in the second half. Senior Sydney Klump was second on the team in scoring with nine points.
Pima took the early lead and didn’t let up throughout. The Tigers pulled within one point of the Roughriders, 6-5, late in the first quarter but were unable to go ahead. The first quarter ended with the Pima girls ahead 10-7.
The Roughriders capitalized on buckets in the paint and in transition as the Tigers were unable to keep up. Pima led 31-14 at halftime.
St. David found its offensive rhythm in the second half but it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit. The Tigers scored a game-high 17 points in the fourth quarter.
The St. David boys overcame a small deficit early in the game and never looked back enroute to their victory over the Roughriders.
Kason Jacquez led St. David in scoring with 16 points. He scored seven in the final quarter when the Roughriders were mounting their comeback. Payton Dixon was second with 13 points. He scored nine of his points in the first half.
Pima scored first for a 3-0 lead, but St. David took its first lead, 6-5 ,with 5:35 left in the first quarter. The Tigers wouldn’t relinquish their lead for the remainder of the game. Senior Reo Larson drilled a 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded to end the first quarter. The Tigers held a 16-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.
St. David’s offense continued to role in the second quarter. A 3-pointer by Robby Gooding gave the home team a 19-14 advantage less than three minutes in. Dixon made a basket off the backboard with one second left in the half to give the Tigers a 29-22 advantage at intermission.
The Roughriders began to cut into the Tigers lead late in the fourth quarter. Pima tied the game 48-48 on a three-point play with 1:38 left in the game. The Tigers regained the lead 50-48 with 1:16 left in the game. They secured the win from the free throw line and with strong rebounding.
Both teams are back in action on Monday when they travel to Willcox High School to take on the Cowgirls and Cowboys.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.