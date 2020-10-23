ST. DAVID — The St. David Tigers football team improved their season record to 4-0 with a home victory over the Cicero Prep Centurions 36-0 on Friday.
The Tigers took the lead early in the first quarter. St. David senior Robby Gooding started the Tigers scoring with a touchdown run from the kick off. With junior Talon Haynie’s two-point conversion, the Tigers were on the scoreboard 8-0.
On the first play of the Tigers second possession, junior Cody Didion ran the ball in for a touchdown. After missing the two-point conversion, St. David led 14-0.
The Tigers' third touchdown came on the first play of their third possession. Haynie ran the ball in and, with the extra point kick from senior Reo Larson making it through the uprights, the Tigers increased their lead to 21-0.
The first quarter would end with a touchdown pass from senior quarterback Logan Davis to Haynie and, with the extra point kick by Larson, another seven points went on the scoreboard to end the first quarter 28-0.
The Tigers final points came in the second quarter with a touchdown pass from Davis to senior Kason Jacquez followed by a two-point conversion pass from sophomore Ryan Gooding to Robby Gooding.
With only minutes remaining in the second quarter, however, the game was stopped due to injuries on the Cicero Prep team.
“We definitely feel bad for Cicero Prep that they couldn’t finish the game due to injuries,” St. David varsity football coach Braden Davis said after the game.
The Tigers will be traveling to San Manuel next Friday to take on the Miners.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.