The St. David Tigers volleyball team competed in their first home contest of the season on Thursday against the Duncan Wildkats.
Defeating the Wildkats in three straight games (25-8, 25-6, 25-11), the Tigers improved their season record to 5-1.
“I am very proud of the way we played this game,” St. David senior Kayla Judd said. “We finally came together and had good chemistry on the court.”
Leading the Tigers statistically were Judd with six blocks and 14 kills, senior Sydney Klump with eight kills, senior Jaelyn Goodman with five kills and sophomore Taylee Jacquez with five serving aces.
“We’ve been practicing in K-Hall all season but it was definitely different playing a game there,” St. David varsity volleyball coach Tylene Miller said. “Even though we did have a few fans attending, the gym seemed quiet, unlike the atmosphere we usually have in our high school gym.”
“I was pleased with how we played tonight,” Miller said. “We used our starting rotation for the first two games but we did a different rotation for the third game. Everyone stepped up and did their part.”
The Tigers will be traveling to Tucson on Tuesday to take on the Immaculate Heart Knights.
