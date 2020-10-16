tigers

St. David defeated Duncan 59-12 Friday night.

 Jon Rice Herald/Review

The St. David Tigers defeated the Duncan Wildkats 59-12 Friday night after controlling the game on both sides of the field.

Logan Davis lead the team on offense, taking his team down the field on multiple scoring drives while the Tigers defense was stout all game.

St. David is now 3-0 for the season and is scheduled to play Cicero Prep Academy next week in Scottsdale.

Check back later or Sunday's print edition for a full recap of the game.

