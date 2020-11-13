ST. DAVID — Penalties and mistakes cost the Tigers a spot in the 1A football semifinals as St. David lost to Williams High School 38-20 Friday night.
Turnovers in the second half prevented the Tigers’ offense from finding any momentum, but did fuel the Vikings to a comeback win.
St. David ends the season with a 5-1 record.
Check online later or Sunday's print edition of the Herald/Review for a full recap.
