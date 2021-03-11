FORT THOMAS — The St. David girls basketball season ended in the second round of the 1A state championships on Wednesday at Fort Thomas. The No. 7 ranked Tigers fell to the No. 2 Apaches 56-46.
St. David overcame an early 8-0 deficit with three 3-pointers in the first quarter to lead 9-8. The Apaches came back, however, to regain their lead 14-9 to end the quarter.
An early 3-point shot in the second quarter put the Tigers within two, 14-12, but the Apaches returned the Tigers points with nine more of their own to lead 23-12. With the Tigers adding four more points and the Apaches six, the half time score had the Apaches leading 31-16.
The third quarter had both the Tigers and Apaches putting 15 additional points on the scoreboard. Even though the Tigers outshot the Apaches by five points in the fourth quarter, 15 to 10, the Tigers were not able to regain the lead they held early in the first quarter and fell to the Apaches 56-46.
Leading the Tigers in scoring were: senior Brylee Murray with 16 points, freshman Anissa Jacquez with 10 points, senior Jaelyn Goodman with 9 points, freshman Mayla Trejo with 7 points and senior Kayla Judd with 4 points. Statistically, the Tigers went 3 for 8 from the free throw line, and made eleven 2-point and seven 3-point shots.
The Tigers ended their season with an overall record of 12-6, an 11-5 regular season record and were 1-1 in 1A state playoff competition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.