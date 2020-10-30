SAN MANUEL — The only two undefeated football teams in the 1A South Conference faced off against each other on Friday, with the St. David Tigers coming out on top with a big win, 58-0.

The home team San Manuel Miners went into the game 3-0, while the visiting Tigers were 4-0.

The Tigers led 32-0 at the end of the first quarter, increasing their lead to 46-0 at the half.

One touchdown in the third quarter giae the Tigers an additional 6 points to lead 52-0. Scoring one final touchdown in the fourth quarter, the Tigers ended the game with a 58-0 victory.

Check online later or Sunday's edition of the Herald/Review for a full recap.

