SAN MANUEL — The only two undefeated football teams in the 1A South Conference faced off against each other on Friday, with the St. David Tigers coming out on top with a big win, 58-0.
The home team San Manuel Miners went into the game 3-0, while the visiting Tigers were 4-0.
The Tigers led 32-0 at the end of the first quarter, increasing their lead to 46-0 at the half.
One touchdown in the third quarter giae the Tigers an additional 6 points to lead 52-0. Scoring one final touchdown in the fourth quarter, the Tigers ended the game with a 58-0 victory.
Check online later or Sunday's edition of the Herald/Review for a full recap.
