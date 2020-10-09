ELFRIDA — Robby Gooding’s 82-yard kickoff return to start the game sparked the St. David Tigers to their second straight win in what resulted in a 45-0 shutout over the Valley Union Blue Devils in 1A South showdown Friday night.
Junior Taylon Haynie scored two touchdowns and had two 2-point conversion runs as St. David led 31-0 at the end of the first quarter and 45-0 at the half.
The second half was played with a running clock.
One highlight for Valley Union was the return of senior Jacob Sonke who last week against Superior left the game in an ambulance with what appeared to be a season ending arm injury.
Sonke not only played Friday night, but started, and even took a few reps at quarterback.
St. David, 2-0, hosts Duncan next week in another key 1A South showdown.
Valley Union meanwhile, 0-2, takes to the road for the first time this season traveling to Chandler next Saturday where they will face Mohave Accelerated in a 3 p.m. non-conference showdown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.