ELFRIDA — Robby Gooding’s 82-yard kickoff return to start the game sparked the St. David Tigers to their second straight win in what resulted in a 45-0 shutout over the Valley Union Blue Devils in 1A South showdown Friday night.

Junior Taylon Haynie scored two touchdowns and had two 2-point conversion runs as St. David led 31-0 at the end of the first quarter and 45-0 at the half.

The second half was played with a running clock.

One highlight for Valley Union was the return of senior Jacob Sonke who last week against Superior left the game in an ambulance with what appeared to be a season ending arm injury.

Sonke not only played Friday night, but started, and even took a few reps at quarterback.

St. David, 2-0, hosts Duncan next week in another key 1A South showdown.

Valley Union meanwhile, 0-2, takes to the road for the first time this season traveling to Chandler next Saturday where they will face Mohave Accelerated in a 3 p.m. non-conference showdown.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments