SAINT DAVID — The St. David Tigers football team may have stayed perfect on the season with their 59-12 win over Duncan Friday night, but their coach says there is still work to be done.
“We didn’t play our best game last night, but I love how we played on defense and how we were able to make up for some of our mistakes,” Tigers head coach Braden Davis said after Friday’s victory.
The Tigers offense was off to a fast start once again as they scored on their first drive of the game. At the end of the first quarter the Tigers had a 32-0 lead over the Wildkats.
The Wildkats finally found some answers of their own to avoid a shut out when sophomore Gary Najar intercepted a Tigers pass and took it to the endzone for their first touchdown of the game with 8:52 remaining in the second quarter. St. David responded with a touchdown of their own on the ensuing drive to make the score 39-6 midway through the second quarter.
Neither team changed the score in the remaining six minutes of the quarter or in the third frame.
St. David’s offense found its rhythm once again in the fourth quarter when they scored 20 points to secure their third win of the season in as many games. The Wildkats found the endzone once more with 3:48 remaining in the game to make the score 59-12.
“We’re very pleased with the win,” Braden Davis said. “You know Duncan has been a tough team for us. You know they beat us for the 1A South section championship last year. So it was very important that we beat them this year.”
Saint David put up 217 total yards of offense in Friday’s win. Quarterback Logan Davis was 9 for 17 on passing for the night with three total touchdowns. Senior Kason Jacquez led the team’s receiving effort for the night with 116 yards.
Junior running back Talon Haynie had 100 rushing yards combined while junior Cody Didion had 30 rushing yards in the win.
The Tigers improved their overall record for this season to 3-0. They host Cicero Prep on Friday in a non-division game.
