ST. DAVID — The St. David girls and boys basketball teams concluded their regular seasons on Tuesday against county foe Willcox High School.
The Tigers girls opened the doubleheader with a 58-20 win. They finish the regular season with an 11-5 overall record while Willcox finished 3-9.
The St. David boys dominated Willcox, 66-46.
St. David opened the scoring and led throughout. Brylee Murray opened the scoring with two free throws. Another made free throw by Syndey Klump made the score 3-0 with 6:38 on the clock. A Willcox 3-pointer with 2:23 left in the quarter put the visitors on the board and made the score 7-3. Maylee Thompson knocked down a 3-pointer for the Cowgirls with 50 seconds left in the quarter to make the score 11-8, which is how the teams entered the second quarter.
St. David’s defense didn’t allow any points in the second quarter while its offense put 18 on the board. The Tigers led 29-8 at halftime. The Tigers’ offense exploded for 23 points in the third quarter while holding the Cowgirls to just two points. Willcox scored 10 points in the final frame, the most of any quarter.
Like the girls, the St. David boys dominated the second game of the night.
Willcox scored the first two baskets to take a 4-0 lead but baskets by Reo Larson and Kason Jacquez tied the score 4-4 with 4:52 left in the quarter. Larson gave St. David the lead with 4:28 left in the first quarter, and the No. 4 ranked Tigers never relinquished it. The home team was ahead 26-15 heading into the second quarter.
St. David’s offense dominated in the second frame while its defense stood tall.
The Tigers allowed four Willcox points in the period while they scored 24. St. David led 50-19 at intermission.
Larson led the Tigers with 26 points, including four 3-pointers. With the Tigers ahead 61-31 at the end of the third quarter, the fourth quarter was played with a running clock.
The St. David boys finish the regular season with a 15-3 overall record and Willcox finishes 5-9.
Both St. David teams will wait until the 1A Conference committee reranks the teams after all Tuesday games are reported. Tuesday’s rankings have the Willcox boys as the No. 19 team, which puts them in a play-in game.
