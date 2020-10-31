SAN MANUEL — The only two undefeated football teams in the 1A South Conference faced off against each other on Friday. When the game ended, the St. David Tigers were the only undefeated left with a 58-0 victory over the San Manuel Miners.
San Manuel kicked off to St. David to start the first quarter. On their fourth play of the game, Tiger’s junior Talon Haynie scored on a 36-yard run. Haynie also scored the 2-point conversion putting the Tigers on the scoreboard 8-0.
San Manuel’s first possession was upset by St. David junior Bobcat Pacheco who caused a fumble that
was recovered by the Tigers. One play later senior quarterback Logan Davis found senior Robbie Gooding for another Tiger touchdown. The 2-point conversion from senior Kason Jacquez had the
Tigers in the lead 16-0.
Pacheco soon forced another San Manuel fumble that was recovered by junior Jake Goodman who ran it
in for the Tigers’ third touchdown. The 2-point conversion by Talon Haynie put the score at 24-0. Their final touchdown of the first quarter came from a 47-yard touchdown pass from Davis to Jacquez
and, with the 2-point conversion good, the Tigers ended the quarter with a commanding 32-0 lead.
Early in the second quarter the Tigers scored their fifth touchdown on a pass from Davis to Goodman.
The extra point kick by Larson made it through the uprights to put the score at 39-0. The first half ended with Davis throwing a 60-yard touchdown pass to senior Reo Larson and with Larson making the point after kick, the first half ended with the Tigers holding a solid 46-0 lead.
The third quarter had the Tigers scoring one touchdown on a 78-yard run by Talon Haynie to increase
their lead to 52-0. Sophomore Wyatt Judd scored the Tigers’ final touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter on a 4-yard run. The Tigers would end the game with a 58-0 victory.
Statistics for St. David show how strong their game plan was. Offensive stats had the Tigers completing 12 of 16 passes for 248 yards, earning 309 yards on 26 carries.
Defensively the Tigers made 26 solo and 31 assisted tackles for a total of 57; three quarterback sacks by Haynie, sophomore Kydin Richardson and junior Josh Peterson; and one interception by sophomore Koy Richardson.
“Our athletes worked hard all week on our defensive game plan,” St. David defensive coach Greg Barker said. “Everyone was committed to it and it worked well. Part of our game plan was to run blitzes based on the Miners’ offensive formations. We did a great job recognizing when to and when not to blitz.”
There were many standouts for the Tigers offensively and defensively against the Miners. Some
included: Haynie with 190 rushing yards and 13 tackles; Davis who completed 10 for 14 passes for 220 yards and 4 touchdowns to four different receivers; Jacquez with 6 receptions for 125 yards and one touchdown; Goodman with two touchdowns, one from a fumble recovery and one from a reception;
and Pacheco who made 3 pancake blocks and forced 2 fumbles that led to Tiger touchdowns.
“We had a good game plan,” St. David varsity football coach Braden Davis said. “This was our best game this season and a big win for us. With this victory we won the south region. I’m very proud of our
players and coaches.”
