ST. DAVID — The St. David volleyball team added two more wins to their season record with victories over the Desert Christian Eagles and the Bisbee Pumas last week.
The Tigers defeated the Eagles 3-0 at home on Oct. 22 by the scores of 25-11, 25-16, 25-9.
“The girls played well. Desert Christian came ready to play,” St. David volleyball coach Tylene Miller said. “I love seeing them working together and improving and believing in themselves more and more.”
The Tigers’ game statistics showed how well they played. Service aces were accomplished by freshman Mayla Trejo with 4; senior Sydney Klump, sophomore Taylee Jacquez, and senior Brylee Murray with 2 each; and senior Goldi Merrill and senior Jaelyn Goodman with 1 each. Klump led the Tigers with 12 kills followed by senior Kayla Judd with 9 and Goodman with 6. Judd led the Tigers in blocks with 10.
“Being my first year playing with all these girls, it has been so fun seeing us working together and improving every game,” Trejo said.
The Tigers ended their week at home on Oct. 23 with a 3-0 victory over the Bisbee Pumas 25-16, 25-17, 25-19.
“It was a slow night and hard to get everyone started,” Miller said. “We finally started talking more and that helped them play better. We need to always remember to have fun.”
Service statistics included: Merrill with 3 aces; Klump with 2 aces; and Judd, Murray and Trejo with one each.
Leading in kills were Judd with 12 and Klump with 11. Judd also led the Tigers with 6 blocks followed by Goodman with 5.
“I’m super excited about how our team is improving,” St. David freshman Annissa Jacquez said.
The Tigers, currently 8-1 for the season, compete in San Manuel on Thursday and in San Simon on Friday.
