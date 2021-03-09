ST. DAVID — The No. 7 St. David girls basketball team advanced to the second round of the 1A tournament with a 55-21 win over No. 10 Fredonia in St. David on Saturday.
St. David scored the first eight points before Fredonia scored its first bucket with 5:04 left in the quarter. St. David’s pressure defense and strong stance under the Fredonia rim prevented points and allowed the home team to build its lead. The Tigers led 17-2 at the end of the first quarter.
Fredonia tried to trim into St. David’s lead wasn't able to prevent St. David from penetrating the paint for buckets. The Tigers led 32-11 at halftime.
St. David’s offense surged once again in the second half. Sydney Klump led the way with eight points in the third quarter and Kayla Judd added four. The Tigers led the Lynx 53-19 at the end of the third quarter. Because of St. David’s large lead the fourth quarter was played with a running clock.
The Tigers tacked on two points in the final frame, while only allowing two points.
The Tigers will travel to No. 2 Fort Thomas on Wednesday for their second-round matchup. The Apaches are 16-2 overall and defeated Salome 54-21 in their first-round gam, last week.
Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Fort Thomas.
