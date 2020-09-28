ST. DAVID — The St. David Tigers volleyball team started their first full week of competition with three non-conference away games, finishing 2-1 for their outings.
They opened the season on Sept. 22 with a 3-0 win over Tombstone.
“We played as a team, fought hard, and came out with the win,” St. David senior Goldi Merrill said.
Leading the Tigers in service aces were Goldi Merrill with 6, freshman Mayla Trejo with 2, and senior Kayla Judd with 1. Senior Sydney Klump led the Tigers in kills with 12 followed by Kayla Judd with 8. Judd also led the Tigers with 13 blocks.
“Watching this game, I could see that we have a lot of potential, we just need more practice,” St. David varsity volleyball coach Tylene Miller said. “Usually we are able to work out the kinks during summer volleyball and in-season tournaments but due to Covid19 restrictions they were all cancelled. Now we have to use each of our regular season games to learn what we need to work on.”
The Tigers traveled north on Sept. 24 to take on Morenci. St. David was unable to bring home the win for their first loss since 2018. They fell behind 2-0 after the first two games 25-19 and 26-24, before powering back to win the next two games 26-25 and 25-18 to force a fifth and deciding game. The Wildcats were able to get their home court victory in the fifth set by defeating the Tigers 15-8.
“This game was so much fun to play in and made me excited to see what we can do in the future,” senior Jaelyn Goodman said.
Leading the Tigers against the Wildcats in service aces were Merrill with 3, senior Brylee Murray and sophomore Taylee Jacquez with 2 each. Leading in kills were Judd with 15 followed by Jaelyn Goodman with 10 and Klump with 8. Judd also led the Tigers with 10 blocks.
“Morenci has a good team with some excellent players,” Miller said. “We gave them a lot of free balls and they definitely took advantage of them.”
The Tigers finished their week on Sept. 25 with a road trip to Willcox where they defeated the Cowgirls 3-0, with scores of: 25-21, 25-18, 28-13.
Leading the Tigers in service aces were Judd, Trejo and Merrill with 2 each and Murray with 1. Leading in kills were Judd with 16 followed by Klump with 11.
“We stepped up and played better against Willcox,” Miller said. “We are learning from our mistakes. The more we play, the better we will get.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.