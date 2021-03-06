ST. DAVID — The St. David boys basketball team advanced to the quarterfinals of the state tournament with a 77-32 first-round win over Joseph City on Friday night.
The Tigers dominated the Wildcats from the opening tip and built momentum throughout the game. Seniors Kason Jacquez and Reo Larson led the Tigers in their first round win. Jacquez led St. David with 19 points and Larson was second on the team with 18 points.
Five made 3-pointers by the Tigers in the second quarter propelled the home team to a 48-21 advantage at halftime.
St. David will host Ray High School on Tuesday for their quarterfinal game. No. 5 Ray defeated Basis Flagstaff 73-48 on Friday to advance. Tip-off between St. David and Ray is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The full story from both games will be published in Wednesday’s Countywide edition of the Herald/Review.
