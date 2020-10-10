ELFRIDA — The St. David Tigers won their second straight game of the season Friday shutting out the Valley Union Blue Devils 45-0 in a 1A South showdown.
Robby Gooding’s 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to start the game gave the Tigers an early 8-0 lead following Taylon Haynie’s 2-point conversion run and set the tone for the rest of the night.
“One thing we’ve learned over the years is to never take a rivalry game for granted,” St. David coach Braden Davis said after the game. “Valley Union is notorious for being spoilers.They can play tough. I thought they played well tonight. They were kind of overmatched I feel tonight. We’re a lot deeper than they are and have a lot more experience than they do. I thought they played well and battled until the end.”
Haynie, who finished the night with nine carries for 122 yards, scored two touchdowns on runs of one and 76-yards. He would also score two, 2-point conversions. Tiger quarterback Logan Davis completed a 19-yard touchdown pass to Reo Larson the second series of the night giving St. David a 31-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
“We have a lot of speed and we run the ball really well and also throw it well,” coach Braden Davis said. “Coming into the game tonight we wanted to stay pretty balanced and I thought we did that for the most part.”
In the second quarter, Cody Didion had a 3-yard touchdown run and Brayden Merrill followed with a 5-yard touchdown scamper as St. David increased its lead to 45-0 which put the game into a running clock the remainder of the night.
The Tigers played their younger players the remainder of the game getting them some much needed experience.
St. David would finish the game with 348 all purpose yards 226 of which were in total offense, with165 coming on the ground and 61 through the air.
Logan Davis was 3-of-4 in passing with Larson having two receptions for 58 yards one of which resulted in a touchdown.
Coach Braden Davis said coaching in the COVID-19 era is “weird.”
“I feel this experience has taught us all a new appreciation for the game,” he said. “We’re just so grateful to be playing. We just cross our fingers and pray every week that we can still keep going. We have a really strong team this year.”
One highlight for Valley Union was the return of senior Jacob Sonke who last week against Superior left the game in an ambulance with what appeared to be a season ending arm injury.
Sonke not only played Friday night, but started, and even took a few reps at quarterback. He finished the night 118 all purpose yards; 83 of which came on the ground where he carried the ball nine times.
Valley Union coach Brandon Gilbreth said he was happy to see Sonke back on the field Friday but added his son Kolby, missed the game after injuring his hamstring last week.
“I thought our kids played hard and didn’t quit,” Gilbreth said. “I thought we showed some good things tonight. I told the kids the past two weeks we probably have played two of the top five teams in the state.There’s nothing to be ashamed of. We’re just not there yet with these types of teams. As long as they keep fighting we will get there.”
At halftime coach Gilbreth made his way to the press box to thank not only the fans for coming to the game but also the teachers who work to keep his players eligible.
“The teachers here have been absolutely wonderful,” Gilbreth said. “I come in and sit with kids in class and they let me and they let me do what I need to do to help these kids. They have been more than appable letting these kids get the work done. It’s a struggle here in Elfrida sometimes but everybody in this community is trying to help these kids.”
St. David, 2-0, hosts Duncan, 0-2, next week in another key 1A South showdown. Duncan was spanked by San Manuel 46-14 this past Friday night.
Coach Braden Davis said his team vividly remembers last year’s 28-18 loss at Duncan last year which was the Tigers lone conference loss. He and his players know they’ll have to be ready to play when the two teams battle this Friday night.
Valley Union meanwhile, 0-2, takes to the road for the first time this season traveling to Chandler Oct. 17 where they will face Mohave Accelerated, also 0-2, in a 3 p.m. non-conference showdown.
