ST. DAVID — The Tigers wrestling team hosted Tombstone High School for what turned out to be a tuneup match for both teams.
Five of the matches were exhibition matches due to wrestlers not meeting their respective weight class and other reasons. The last two matches featured two Tombstone wrestlers since St. David didn’t have wrestlers in the 185 and heavyweight weight classes. Below are the results from matches that featured a Tombstone and St. David wrestler by weight class.
114: St. David’s Jeffery Savage defeated Tombstone’s Kasden Gowen by pin with 11.5 seconds left in the first period.
120: Tombstone’s Hunter Clark defeated St. David’s Marek Haynie by pin.
138: St. David’s Jeremiah Toyata-Gil defeated Tombstone’s Ain Greenlee by pin with 50 seconds left in the second period.
145: St. David’s Devin Deskins defeated Tombstone’s David Henshaw by pin with 1:49 left in the first period.
170: St. David’s Brayden Merrill defeated Tombstone’s Gabe Gleason by pin with 1:30 left in the first round.
St. David is back on the mat Saturday when it hosts Thatcher at 2 p.m. Tombstone returns to action on Feb. 12, hosting Willcox.
