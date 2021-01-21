ST. DAVID — The St. David Tigers hit the mat for the first time this season on Wednesday afternoon in St. David.
The Tigers’ five wrestlers faced off against the Pima Roughriders for both squads’ first match of the season. St. David prevailed 4-1 to win the match.
Marek Haynie, Jeremiah Toyota-Gil, Devin Deskins and Brayden Merrill picked up wins.
Haynie won by a score of 8-5 at the end of three periods in the 113-pound weight class. Toyota-Gil also won in three periods with a score of 10-4 138. He scored six points in the third period to break a 4-4 tie. Deskins, at 145, came out on top in a close match. He defeated his Roughrider opponent by a score of 9-7. Merrill earned his win by pinning his opponent with 1:08 left in the first period in the 160 weight class.
“We did very well in our first home meet of the season against Pima,” head coach Leon Peterson said. “I was happy with how well our athletes all wrestled, winning four out of our five matches.
“There are areas that we still need to improve on — those are the things we will be working on to keep winning”
The Tigers are back on the mat Saturday when they travel to Thatcher High.
