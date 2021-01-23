SHOW LOW — The St. David Tigers basketball teams traveled north to Show Low to take on the 3A Cougars for their first games of the season on Friday.
Show Low defeated the girls 46-31, while the Benson boys registered a 61-55 victory.
“This was a perfect game to start our season,” St. David girls’ coach Laron Richardson said. “Everyone was super excited to play. It was a tough game but it was good for us.”
The Lady Tigers took a 9-6 lead over the Cougars to end the first quarter but trailed at halftime 14-17. The third quarter had the Cougars extending their lead to 30-22, finishing with a victory.
Leading the Tigers were senior Brylee Murray with nine points, seniors Sydney Klump and Kayla Judd with eight points each, freshman Mayla Trejo with four points and freshman Anissa Jacquez with two points. The Tigers were 9-for-20 from the free throw line and made 11 baskets.
The St. David boys were behind early, trailing 11-19 at the end of the first quarter. The Tigers scored 21 points to take the halftime lead, 32-21. The Tigers outscored the Cougars 18-9 in the third quarer, increasing their lead to 50-40. Although the Cougars outscored the Tigers in the fourth, 15-11, St. David prevailed.
Leading the Tigers were senior Kason Jacquez with 23 points, senior Reo Larson with 12 points and senior Robby Gooding with 10 points.
The Tigers went 12-for-22 from the free throw line. They added seven 3-point baskets.
“We took advantage of scoring opportunities,” St. David boys coach Nathan Richardson said. “Rebounds were the key area for us, especially in the second half. We still need to work on our passing game. This wasn’t bad for our first game of the season.”
The Tigers will travel Tuesday to San Manuel to take on the Miners and to San Simon Thursday to take on the Longhorns. Their first home game of the season will be Friday against the Pima Roughriders.
