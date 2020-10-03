ST. DAVID — The St. David Tigers traveled to Chandler to take on Lincoln Prep and brought home the victory 50-14 over the Lightning.
“It felt so good to finally get to play football again,” St. David varsity football coach Braden Davis said. “Lincoln Prep has a good team so it definitely was not an easy game, they played really well.”
The Tigers took the lead early 8-0 in the first quarter after a 20-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Logan Davis to junior Jake Goodman followed by a 2-point conversion pass to senior Kason Jacquez
The Lightning scored quickly in the second quarter but missed the point after. The Tigers lead 8-6. Two more touchdowns in the second for the Tigers, a 40-yard run by junior Talon Haynie and a 67-yard touchdown pass from Davis to Haynie, along with the 2-point conversion pass to junior Jake Goodman put the Tigers in the lead at the half 22-6.
The third quarter had the Tigers scoring three more touchdowns: Davis with a 65-yard touchdown run, a 41-yard and a 10-yard pass from Davis to Jacquez for two more touchdowns. St. David increased their lead to 42-6.
The Tigers put one more touchdown on the scoreboard with a 35-yard touchdown run by senior Reo Larson followed by the 2-point conversion run by Haynie in the fourth quarter. The Lightning scored a touchdown and 2-point conversion in the quarter as well to reach the final score 50-14.
Statistically for the Tigers, they had 197 passing yards and 244 rushing yards for a total of 441 yards; 60 team tackles (26 solo and 34 assisted as well as one sack), 2 interceptions, 7 touchdowns, and 4 conversions after the touchdown.
The Tigers will play at Valley Union on Friday in Elfrida.
“We usually don’t play Valley Union this early in the season,” Davis said, “But we are excited to be playing them in our first conference game.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.