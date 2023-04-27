WILLCOX — If you could look back in time you could probably spot Jesse Gonzalez playing for the Cherry Bombers at 4 years old, loving the game.
Gonzalez is now a senior at Willcox High and she’s having an extraordinary season at the game she still loves to play, softball.
“I don’t know what I played when I was younger, but I started pitching when I was 9,” she said.
She claims she wasn’t a star player at any time in those early years, her parents just put her on that first team, and she kept at it.
As far as she can remember, parents Adam and Courtney were not ball players, but always showed support.
Willcox is 24-5-1 overall and 9-1 in the 2A East Region, good for first place and is headed for the playoffs.
The star pitcher has 18 wins and no losses this year with a 2.28 ERA. As a junior she had a 22-6 record and a 3.21 ERA.
Gonzalez also leads the team with a .527 average, has five home runs, and leads the team with 50 RBIs.
Willcox started the season with 11 wins and one tie, a series that included a win over the rival Benson Bobcats.
“Beating Benson, that was wild, and then beating Morenci 20-0 was also pretty cool,” Gonzalez said.
She allowed just one hit in that 20-0 romp of the Morenci Wildcats, was 3-for-4 at the plate and had a home run.
She pitched a no-hitter on opening day, striking out 11 in the Cowgirls’ 16-0 win over Phoenix Madison Highland Academy.
One of the most memorable games for Gonzalez was playing and pitching alongside her sister, Alyssa, in a 4-0 perfect game over the Pima Roughriders.
There’s a three-year difference between the siblings and playing on the same team has been rare.
“For me the season was decent, I got to hit some and got to pitch some, which was nice,” Alyssa said.
The two are super confident and chill about their success.
“I think we’re just, we’re gifted that way,” Jesse said of their confidence.
Gonzalez wants to give great credit to assistant coach Jan Kortsen for mentoring and supporting her game.
“Jesse Gonzales is a true student of the game,” Korsten said. “Her dedication, determination and desire are top notch. She continues to work at getting better and has a huge love of the game.”
Gonzalez said the end of her senior year is, “a bit scary, but I know I’m playing in college, so I know it’s not over for me.”
The pitcher is headed to Pima College in Tucson next year to play softball. She’ll be sharing a new home and school with long-time friend and teammate Maylee Thompson, who’ll be running on Pima’s track team.
“I want to be one of the better pitchers,” Gonzalez said about playing for Pima “So, I’m willing to push myself and work harder over the summer, and try to be in the best shape that I can be in.”
Off the mound she enjoys the outdoors, hunts, and fishes as recreation, but she’s all about softball. Except for an attempt at volleyball, that’s been her focus.
“Softball is my social life, my whole life is softball, it’s always been softball,” Gonzalez said, and she thinks concentrating on just softball is playing off. The more she plays, the better she gets.
Club ball will keep her fit and focused over the summer, but first she and her team have earned top seeds in the 2A playoffs.
The team has their first postseason matchup on Saturday against an opponent to be determined from the play-in games.
“I feel like we’re going to be pretty good as long as we stay relaxed like we have been,” Gonzalez added.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.