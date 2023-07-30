Starnes finishes fifth in T-Mobile Little League West Region Home Run Derby By Bruce Whetten bruce.whetten@myheraldreview.com Jul 30, 2023 22 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ashlynn Starnes of Sierra Vista connects for a home run at the T-Mobile Home Run Derby in Seattle July 16. Jon Lopez Sierra Vista's Ashlynn Starnes, center, stands during the national anthem at T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park in Seattle July 16. Jon Lopez Sierra Vista's Ashlynn Starnes finished fifth in the T-Mobile Little League West Region Home Run Derby Sunday, July 16, at T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners.Starnes finished with 11 home runs, hitting five in the first round and six in the second."The entire weekend was such an amazing experience," Starnes said via text. "This is something I'll never forget. Hopefully I can go again next year."Starnes was one of 10 participants competing for an opportunity to advance to the national championship round in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on Friday, Aug. 26.She was accompanied on the trip by her mother, Stephanie, who said in the text, "I'm so proud of Ashlynn and all the hard work she has put into experience something like this."Starnes, 11, who will be in the sixth grade at Benson Middle School, competed against several local hitters in the Sierra Vista Ponytail Home Run Derby in June.She won the local event, beating Marisa Garcia by 19 home runs, 38-19. Abrielle Hays and Hailey Serna, who also competed, each hit two.Starnes' home run numbers were high enough to earn her and her mother an all-expenses paid trip to Seattle. 