SIERRA VISTA — Gio Herrera’s single in the bottom half of the sixth scored Crue Isaacson from third base with the winning run as the Stars & Stripes Diamondbacks beat the Black Diamondbacks 8-7 in a thrilling Sierra Vista Little League majors championship game Saturday, May 21, at the Stone Complex.

The win gave the Stars & Stripes Diamondbacks, winners of the regular season championship, the tournament championship and a 12-2 record counting the tournament.

Nico Cordova scored the first run in the top half of the first, giving the Black Diamondbacks a 1-0 lead.

Isaacson led off the bottom half of the inning and later scored, tying the game at 1-1. At the end of the third, the Stars & Stripes led 4-1 and padded that lead to 7-2 going into the top of the fifth when the Black Diamondbacks rallied to tie the game at 7-7, setting the stage for the dramatic finish in the bottom of the sixth.

Prior to the start of the championship game, league President Rory Volgende honored Roger Contreras as its adult umpire of the year and Nick Cruz as its junior umpire of the year.

On Friday, May 20, the Black Diamondbacks beat the Black Snakes 12-3 in the AA Minors championship while in the AAA Minors championship game that followed, the Stars & Stripes Diamondbacks beat the Maroon Diamondbacks 11-7.

League officials reported there were 46 Little League teams with an estimated 600 players on those teams in the SVLL this year, up slightly from last year. Each team played an estimated 12 games beginning in late March.

Volgende said he’s pleased with the numbers and happy to see so many kids playing Little League.

Next up for the SVLL is All-Stars. Teams and managers were selected and practice begins this next week. Dates for the All-Star games have yet to be announced. Sierra Vista, Douglas and Nogales will be host cities.

Games are on hold this week as Sierra Vista celebrates the end of school and Buena High School’s graduation.

On Tuesday, May 24, SVLL hosted its home run derby. Players were selected by their coaches to participate. Thirty players started and after two rounds the top five were Riley Shamas, Kaleb Pieper, Mason Stehling, Dax Henretta and Gio Herrera.

After the third round, Pieper was named the Home Run Derby Champion.



