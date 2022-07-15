State 8-10 softball tournament begins Friday at Domingo Paiz

SIERRA VISTA — Twelve softball all-star teams will be in Sierra Vista this weekend and part of next week competing in the Arizona State Little League 8-10 softball tournament.
Play begins Friday with two games at 5 p.m. followed by another two games at 7:30 p.m.
All games for the state tournament will be played at Domingo Paiz Park on Tacoma Street.
In Friday’s 5 p.m. games, Four Peaks meets Queen Creek and Sunnyside plays Arcadia. At 7:30 p.m. Thornydale will face Pinal Mountain and Goodyear will face local two-time district champion Willcox, which finished third last year.
Patrick Macumber, manager of the Willcox All-Stars, says he’s excited about hosting the tournament in their district and they are going to do their best to represent the district.
On Saturday at 5 p.m. Cactus Foothills will face the winner of the Four Peaks-Queen Creek game and Casa Grande will square off against the winner of the Sunnyside-Arcadia game.
At 7:30 p.m. Prescott Valley will face the winner of Friday’s Thornydale-Pinal Mountain game and Round Valley will play either Willcox or Goodyear.
There will be no games Sunday.
Monday will be elimination day as four teams will be sent home after games at 5 and 7:30 p.m.
On Tuesday the two winner’s bracket games take place at 5 p.m. followed by two elimination games at 7:30 p.m. Games will be played Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The state championship game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday with a game, if needed, slated for Sunday at 6 p.m.
Daily updates will be provided on the Sierra Vista Ponytail Facebook page: Sierra Vista Ponytail Softball | Facebook.
Event organizers invite the community to attend the state playoff games.
