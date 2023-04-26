Five of Cochise County's seven teams who had state games Wednesday were victorious.
Buena baseball beat Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge 10-7.
Douglas baseball defeated Goodyear Estrella Foothills 6-2.
Bisbee baseball knocked off the St. John's Redskins 11-1 in six innings.
Willcox baseball mercy ruled the Bullhead City Mohave Accelerated Patriots 11-1.
In state softball, Bisbee overcame a 4-0 deficit to beat Miami 11-4 in a 2A state play-in game.
Douglas softball lost to the American Leadership Academy of Gilbert Eagles 6-4 in a 4A state play-in game.
In state boys tennis, St. David was shutout 6-0 by Thatcher.
The Arizona Interscholastic Association will reveal sometime Thursday morning who Buena, Douglas, Bisbee and Willcox baseball and who Bisbee softball will play in the next round of their respective state tournaments.
Benson and Willcox softball were awarded top eight seeds and avoided the state play-in games. They are scheduled to play Saturday against an opponent that will be announced on Thursday.
Buena will also play Saturday and will more than likely be on the road. Douglas will also more than likely be on the road.
Bisbee and Willcox baseball will not play again now until May 5. Tombstone and Benson baseball kick off their state seasons also on May 5.
On Friday the St. David girls softball team will host Tucson Desert Christian at 4 p.m. in a first-round 1A state playoff game.
On Saturday at 2 p.m. the St. David baseball team will host Valley Union in a first-round 1A state playoff game.
