State playoffs underway for three Cochise County teams

COUNTY — Two Cochise County football teams begin their march toward a state championship Friday night while another is one game away from playing for a state title, something it hasn’t done since 2001.
The St. David Tigers last played in the 1A state semifinals in 2002, losing to Joseph City 54-21. The Tigers defeated Joseph City the year before 57-43 for the state title.
St. David defeated the Bagdad Sultans 69-46 last Friday night in a wild game that lasted longer than three hours as the teams combined for 1,293 yards total offense.
Tigers quarterback Ryan Gooding was 24 of 39 in passing for 407 yards with six touchdowns and one interception. Because of his performance Tucson station KVOA honored him as its player of the week.
St. David, the No. 2 seed, advances to the 1A state semifinals. The Tigers will face a familiar foe, the No. 3-seeded Williams Vikings, Saturday at 6 p.m. at Scottsdale Coronado High School.
Williams, 7-2 overall, 6-1 in conference, 4-1 in the 1A North Region, defeated the Tigers 38-20 in the first round of the state playoffs handing them their only loss.
“Williams is always tough,” St. David coach Braden Davis said. “They are well coached and always seem to be in the semis year in and year out. They stumbled a bit against Mogollon this year, but they were missing some kids and lost their star running back in the second quarter.
“I expect this to be another battle and these semifinal games should be. It will be a physical game. They’ve been there before, and playing at Coronado will be new for us, but our kids are very excited and will be ready. Having to go through Bagdad and Williams for hopefully a chance to play Mogollon is a heck of a challenging road, but we couldn’t have scripted it better. We want this kind of a challenge to get to the top of the mountain.”
Williams coach Jeff Brownlee knows his defense is going to have its hands full trying to stop Gooding, who has thrown for 1,939 yards with 30 TDs and two interceptions, along with the running of Taylon Haynie, Cochise County’s top rusher with 1,482 yards. Haynie is averaging 17.25 points per game and has scored 26 touchdowns.
“When we play St. David, we know two things,” Brownlee said. “One, it will be physical and two, very well coached. As a whole, St. David has solid team speed and plays hard every play. We have our hands full. For us to be successful, we can not turn the ball over and minimize penalties.
“St. David really has a one-two punch with their running and passing attack. We have made some defensive adjustments to slow them down.Last year was a very physical game and we were fortunate to get the win. I know last year’s game is on the St. David players’ minds and they will be hungry for a win. This should be a physical and fun game.”
Earlier this week the Arizona Interscholastic Association opted to move the game to Saturday. The St. David-Williams winner will play the winner of Friday’s other 1A state semifinal game between top seed Mogollon and fourth seed Mohave Accelerated. The state championship game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13 at Scottsdale Coronado High School.
2A state playoff Sequoia Pathway at Benson
The four-time 2A San Pedro Region champion and third-seeded Benson Bobcats had a distraction this week as they were preparing for their 2A opening-round state playoff game against 14th-seeded Maricopa Sequoia Pathway at 7 p.m. Friday night at Benson High School.
Honorary Bobcat Chase Manzo lost his battle with cancer, passing away Halloween night. His funeral is Saturday morning in Pomerene.
Prior to Benson’s Sept. 30 game with Pima, Chase was honored, landing at midfield via helicopter where he presented the game ball to the referees.
Benson began the game strong but stumbled late, losing to the Roughriders 14-7.
A moment of silence is expected to be held for Manzo prior to the game.
“We’ll have to play well to win,” Benson coach Chris Determan said. “They (Sequoia Pathway) are big up front. They have great team speed behind them. We just have to go out, play our game, and see what happens. If you give it your all — win, lose, or draw — you’re a winner.”
Sequoia Pathway, 7-3 overall, went 3-1 to win the 2A Rillito Region. The Pumas lost to Morenci 45-12 to open the season and then lost to Arizona Lutheran (35-6) and Santa Cruz (27-18).
Benson, 7-2 overall, 4-1 in region, has won four consecutive games since the loss to Pima, beating Morenci, Tombstone, Bisbee and Willcox.
Since this is a state playoff game tickets may be purchased only at gofan.com.
2A state playoff Holbrook at Willcox
The strength of the 2A San Pedro Region was shown Saturday when the Willcox Cowboys, who finished fourth, had enough power points to be awarded a first-round state playoff game Friday against the Holbrook Roadrunners.
“Holbrook is a very good team,” Willcox coach Eric Hjalmarson said. “Their quarterback is a very good player and they’re very well coached. We are banged up and short a couple players but hope to win a first-round playoff game, which hasn’t been done in I believe 13 years. It should be a very good game.”
The Willcox Quarterback Club has announced on its Facebook page a tailgate party in front of the old gym will be held 5-6:30 p.m. Free hot dogs, chips and water will be provided and there will be games for kids
Willcox, 7-2 overall, 2-2 in conference, enters the game on a two-game skid, losing to Morenci 27-10 and Benson 35-0.
Holbrook won the 2A Little Colorado Region with a 2-1 region record and was 7-2 overall. Their two losses were to Winslow, 54-40, and St. John’s, 61-28.
Tickets need to be purchased online at gofan.com.
Buena at Desert View
The Buena Colts have just two games left in their season and are headed to Tucson Friday night for their final road game, taking on the Desert View Jaguars at 7 p.m.
Buena coach Joe Thomas said for his offense to stay consistent Friday night against the Jaguars, it must stay ahead of the chains and post positive plays.
“We can’t false start; got to be disciplined,” he said. “If we bring it and put ourselves in good positions to win it will come down to determination and execution.”
According to AIA365.com, Buena is 2-5 overall, 1-1 in the 5A Southern Region while Desert View is 7-1, overall, 2-1 in region.
The Jags beat Flowing Wells 48-7 last week, which Buena defeated the week prior 31-3 on homecoming night.
Rio Rico at Douglas
Friday is Senior Night at Douglas and the Bulldogs will honor eight graduating seniors at halftime. The senior band members will be honored prior to the game.
Since beating Bisbee in the season opener the Bulldogs, 1-5 overall, have lost five in a row,
Rio Rico, has lost six straight and is 0-2 in the 4A Gila Region, losing last week to Catalina Foothills 42-3, the Bulldogs’ season-ending opponent next week.
Kickoff is 7 p.m.
