Four softball teams from District 8 were in action Friday at their respective state Little League tournaments.
Sierra Vista’s Ponytail All-Stars played its first game of the 9-11 state tournament in Cottonwood beating Queen Creek 3-2. Sierra Vista scored all three of its runs in the top of the second and then gave up two runs to Queen Creek in the bottom of the third.
Sierra Vista will be back in action on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. taking on the winner of Friday’s Mesa Four Peaks versus Goodyear game.
Willcox’s All-Stars bounced back from Thursday’s disappointing loss to Queen Creek to no-hit host Verde Valley 11-1 in an elimination game in the 10-12 state tournament.
Willcox used four different pitchers in this game. Jayleen Aguirre, Hattie Macumber, Lilly Wiliams and Lauren Bennett each pitched one inning in the win.
Willcox returns to the ball field on Saturday taking on an unknown opponent at 7:30 p.m. in an elimination game.
The San Pedro Junior All-Stars were forced to play two games Friday at its state tournament in Tucson. San Pedro suffered its first loss of the tournament when it was defeated 22-2 by Mesa Four Peaks. San Pedro then had to turn right around and play Willams again, a team they had beaten earlier 23-7, in an elimination game.
Williams led 7-2 going into the bottom of the sixth when San Pedro tied the game at 7-7. Williams led 8-7 going into the bottom of the seventh when San Pedro scored two runs to win the game 9-8.
San Pedro has a rematch with Mesa Four Peaks Saturday at 5 p.m. in a game that could decide the state champion if Mesa Four Peaks win.
San Pedro will need to win back-to-back games Saturday over Mesa if it hopes to win the state championship.
State got off to a rough start for Sierra Vista’s senior All-Stars who lost its first game of the state seniors' Little League tournament 17-2 to Winslow in Blythe, California.
Winslow led 8-2 early in the game pulling away, winning the game in four innings. Sierra Vista will be off until Sunday when it will play the loser of Saturday’s Coolidge versus Blythe game in an elimination game.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.