Four softball teams from District 8 were in action Friday at their respective state Little League tournaments.

Sierra Vista’s Ponytail All-Stars played its first game of the 9-11 state tournament in Cottonwood beating Queen Creek 3-2. Sierra Vista scored all three of its runs in the top of the second and then gave up two runs to Queen Creek in the bottom of the third.

