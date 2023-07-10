Willcox’s 10-12 All-Stars are showing no signs of intimidation winning their fourth straight game Monday shutting out the Queen Creek Heat 6-0 in an elimination game at the state majors Little League tournament in Cottonwood.
Sierra Vista’s 9-11 All-Stars suffered its first loss at state falling 6-2 to Flagstaff Continental in the tournament semifinals in Cottonwood.
Monday’s Willcox win avenges an earlier 1-0 loss Willcox had to Queen Creek on July 6. It also secures Willcox of at worst, a third-place finish at state. Willcox is currently 5-1 at state and have played four straight elimination games.
Willcox has a major challenge on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in another elimination game against Cactus Foothills, the defending state champions who also finished second last year at Western Regionals. Goodyear upset Cactus Foothills 11-7 on Monday and will await the winner of Tuesday's elimination game between Willcox and Foothills for the state championship.
Sierra Vista’s 9-11 All-Stars fell behind 6-0 to Flagstaff and never could catch up, scoring once in the fifth and once again in the sixth making the score 6-2.
Sierra Vista will play Tuesday at 6 p.m. in an elimination game against the winner of Monday’s Mesa Four Peaks versus Goodyear game.
Douglas’ 8-10 softball All-Stars fought off elimination for a second straight day beating Round Valley 18-2 at its state tournament in Avondale.
Douglas will play Scottsdale Arcadia Tuesday at 5:30 in another elimination game.
