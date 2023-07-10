Willcox’s 10-12 All-Stars are showing no signs of intimidation winning their fourth straight game Monday shutting out the Queen Creek Heat 6-0 in an elimination game at the state majors Little League tournament in Cottonwood.

Sierra Vista’s 9-11 All-Stars suffered its first loss at state falling 6-2 to Flagstaff Continental in the tournament semifinals in Cottonwood.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments