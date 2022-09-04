Tombstone’s road game at Maricopa Sequoia Pathway and Valley Union’s road game at Chandler Lincoln Prep were both delayed approximately 60 minutes by a storm that moved through the Phoenix area Friday.
Tombstone suffered its second straight loss, falling 32-14 to the Pumas while Valley Union was shut out for the third consecutive week, losing 46-0 to Lincoln Prep.
“We ended up kicking off at 8 p.m. due to the weather delay,” Tombstone coach Dominik Bonilla said. “We were down 14-0 when DJ Elias connected on a 68-yard touchdown to Brendyn Downing and a successful 2-point conversion run by Elias made it 14-8 before halftime.”
Sequoia Pathway scored again late in the third quarter, taking a 20-8 lead.
Elias scored on a 14-yard touchdown run. The failed conversion left the Yellow Jackets trailing 20-14.
Sequoia scored twice in the fourth quarter, the final score coming with less than 30 seconds left.
“We had opportunities to win the game but again our own mistakes hurt us,” Bonilla said. “We’re looking to rebound next week and pick up our first win.”
Tombstone (0-2) is scheduled to host the Globe Tigers Friday at 7 p.m. at home. Globe (1-1) is coming off a 32-6 loss to the Queen Creek American Leadership Academy-Ironwood.
Valley Union has yet to score this season.
The Blue Devils (0-3) will be at Baboquivari Friday night.
