Tombstone’s road game at Maricopa Sequoia Pathway and Valley Union’s road game at Chandler Lincoln Prep were both delayed approximately 60 minutes by a storm that moved through the Phoenix area Friday.

Tombstone suffered its second straight loss, falling 32-14 to the Pumas while Valley Union was shut out for the third consecutive week, losing 46-0 to Lincoln Prep.

