COUNTY — The strength of the 2A San Pedro Region was revealed Saturday morning when the four teams from the region who qualified for state, were all awarded first-round home playoff games.

The 2A state playoffs begin Friday, Nov. 5.

The Parker Broncos, 9-0, were awarded the top seed and will host 16th seed Teec Nos Pos Red Mesa Friday.

Benson, the San Pedro Region champions, received the No. 3 seed. The Bobcats will host 14th seed Maricopa Sequoia Pathway this Friday.

Morenci, which lost to Benson but beat Pima on Friday to finish second in the 2A San Pedro, got the fourth seed and will host 13th seed Scottsdale Christian.

Pima, which beat Benson, lost to Morenci and had its game with Willcox canceled, dropped from first to third in the region but managed to land the seventh seed and will host 10th-seeded Scottsdale Prep.

Willcox, which was 7-0 before suffering back-to-back region loses to Morenci and Benson, was given the eighth seed and will host ninth seed Holbrook Friday.

All second-round games will be played at the site of the higher seed. Benson, if victorious in the first round, will face the winner of sixth seed Camp Verde vs. 11th seed St. Johns in the second round Nov. 12.

Should Willcox win, it more than likely face Parker in the second round.

The 2A state semifinals are scheduled for Nov. 20 at a site to be determined while the state finals are slated for 2 p.m. Nov. 27 at Gilbert Campo Verde High School.

Tickets are $10 adults, $5 for students with high school ID, active military and senior citizens (62 and older). Children 5 and younger are admitted free

Ticket sales for all Arizona Interscholastic Association state championship events will be conducted digitally. Spectators can order their tickets online through the association’s official partner, GoFan.

