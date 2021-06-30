SIERRA VISTA — Two Sierra Vista softball All-Star teams advanced to their respective championship games after posting wins Monday night in District 8 tournament elimination games at Domingo Paz Park.
In the 8-10 all-star tournament, Sierra Vista, which on Saturday lost to Willcox 12-0, came back on Monday and defeated San Pedro Valley 15-9, advancing to Tuesday night’s championship game against Willcox. Should Sierra Vista win, an “if” game will be played on Wednesday.
In two games this tournament, Willcox, which won the 8-10 District 8 title in 2019, has outscored its opponents 22-0.
Saturday’s game between Sierra Vista and Willcox had some unexpected drama when a gopher snake slithered into the Sierra Vista dugout during the game, creating some unexpected excitement. The snake eventually left the dugout and things returned to normal.
In the 10-12 all-star game, Sierra Vista lost to San Pedro 2-0 Saturday. On Monday the Sierra Vista All-Stars bounced back and beat Willcox 8-2, setting up a rematch Tuesday night with San Pedro for the District 8 title. Sierra Vista will need to beat San Pedro twice in order to win the District 8 title and advance to the championship game.
District 8 baseball play begins Wednesday in Douglas, Nogales and Sierra Vista.
Douglas will be hosting the 10-12 majors tournament through July 9 at the Douglas Little League field on 15th Street.
Wednesday’s first game will feature Douglas vs. Nogales at 5 p.m. followed by San Pedro vs. Willcox at 7:30 p.m. Willcox and Sierra Vista were each awarded first round byes and will play the winners of the opening day games July 1 at 5 and 7:30 p.m. respectively.
Nogales will be hosting the 50/70 Intermediate tournament, which features just two teams, Nogales and Douglas. The first game for that tournament is scheduled for July 8 with another game scheduled for July 9.
Nogales, San Pedro and Sierra Vista are the three teams competing in the Juniors All-Star tournament. San Pedro and Nogales will square off in the first game July 13 at 6 p.m. That winner faces Sierra Vista at 6 p.m. July 14.
In the 9-11 All-Star tournament it’s just Sierra Vista and Nogales. Those teams square off for the first meeting at 6 p.m. July 6 followed by the rematch the next day also at 6 p.m.
Sierra Vista is hosting two baseball tournaments this week.
The 8-10 tournament will take place at Stone Fields on Tacoma Street. Sierra Vista and Willcox, and Douglas and Nogales will square off against each other at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on fields one and two. This tournament will run through July 8.
The Seniors tournament has just two teams, Nogales and Sierra Vista, which face each other in game one at 6 p.m. July 28 at Arbenz Park and again in game two the next day.
Sierra Vista will also be hosting the state seniors tournament beginning July 9. Nogales is the host city for the state 50/70 intermediate and juniors tournaments which begin July 16 and 23 respectively.
