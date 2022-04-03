Sierra Vista's Special Olympians show off their gold medals. From left, Patrick Jones, Don Taylor, Trace Tulk, Daniel Pendry, Cord Roberts, Amanda Zerba, Amber Ray, Victoria Peterson, Chris Staples and coach Gabriel Lewis.
Amber Ray, with her coach, Gabriel Lewis, proudly shows off her gold medal.
Submitted
Cord Roberts dribbles the basketball toward the basket while teammates Victoria Peterson, in green headband, and Amber Ray, in pink sneakers, are ready to assist in the gold medal game with Chandler.
Submitted photo
SIERRA VISTA − Sierra Vista has another state champion after a local coed Special Olympic basketball team won the gold medal last month at the state tournament.
According to Deborah Baker, head of delegation for the Sierra Vista Special Olympics, the local team, composed of nine players 18 years and older, went 2-0 at the tournament and beat Chandler for the gold medal.
“After two years of not having basketball due to COVID, we got to play this year,” she said. “It was a rough start because we didn’t have a coach and couldn’t find a place (to practice). Luckily, Dr. Duane Chun from the Sierra Vista school board found PDS (Pueblo Del Sol) Elementary for us and then Michelle (Henretta) found us a coach, Gabriel Lewis, who is in the military, and he made it through the whole season which started in November.
“We had an area tournament Feb. 12 where the kids brought home a bronze medal and then we had our state tournament in Phoenix where the kids brought home a gold medal.”
Baker said following a two-year hiatus it felt wonderful being able to get these kids games again.
“They were so happy to be able to play again,” she said. “The smiles on their faces made it all worthwhile. It was really fun. When it was announced at the tournament that they had won the gold medal they were so excited.”
Baker said bowling and bocce ball will be starting in the fall and a new basketball season will start in late October or early November.
“We are blessed to already have coaches for them,” she said. “We’re trying to grow the Special Olympics program. We want parents in the local high schools to see they have a place for their 18-year-olds and above to go and things to do.”
Baker says there are approximately 14 kids involved in the Sierra Vista Special Olympics program.
“Some play bocce ball, some play bowling, some just play basketball,” she said. “A majority of them play all the sports but we do have a few that play one or the other.”
Baker said she’s looking for more participants as well as local volunteers. Those interested can contact her 520-404-3109.
“Thank you to Coach Gabe, my volunteers, Sandy Thrasher, Ann Roberts and Michelle Henretta, for all their help and support,” Baker said.
