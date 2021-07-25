Sierra Vista Little League’s 8-10 All-Stars attempt at fighting off another elimination failed Thursday when they were shut out 11-0 by Gilbert American at the state tournament in Tucson.
The SVLL All-Stars finish the tournament 2-2, posting wins over Mount Graham and Canyon View of Tucson while suffering losses to West Flagstaff and Gilbert American.
SVLL 8-10 All-Star manager Jeff Whitworth reports the score with Gilbert American was 0-0 going into the top of the third when Sierra Vista made several uncharacteristic errors and the wheels came off.
“Our pitchers only gave up one earned run the entire game,” the coach said. “Everything else was off of errors. Very uncharacteristic of our team. Yeah, it was frustrating.”
Despite the loss the coach states the boys fought hard the entire tournament and he is proud of the effort they gave.
“I can’t remember the last time an 8-9-10 SVLL All Star team made it to state,” he said. “In 2019 our 10-11-12 All-Stars made it to state for the first time since 2001. It might have been even longer for our 8-9-10 teams. So, they accomplished a lot and this group has been a big part of moving SVLL in the right direction. These boys have done everything us coaches have asked of them, including running many miles, extensive strength training and two-and-a-half hour practices every night. This is just the beginning and I’m sure this group will be back bigger and better in the next couple of years.”
