TUCSON — Sierra Vista Little League’s 8-10 All-Stars fought off elimination Wednesday, beating Canyon View Little League of Tucson 12-11 at the state tournament.
The game with Canyon View began on Tuesday but was rained out after the first inning with Sierra Vista ahead 4-2.
When play resumed on Wednesday Sierra Vista hung on for a 12-11 extra-inning win.
According to allsports.com, Riley Shamas and Brandon Rugg combined for five hits and five RBIs and Hayes Moore and Owen Whitworth each knocked in two runs for Sierra Vista.
“Drew Anders got the seventh-inning, game-winning rally started with a single,” the allsports.com article reads. “Crue Isaacson then reached on a fielder’s choice with Anders thrown out at second. An error on a ground ball hit by Gio Herrera followed by a throwing error allowed Isaacson to run home and slide safely in a close play for the walk-off win. Isaacson and Herrera contributed to Sierra Vista’s 14 hits with two hits apiece.”
SVLL 8-10 All-Star manager Jeff Whitworth said Rugg pitched 3 2/3 innings in relie,f picking up the win.
“It was a good team win for our team,” he said. “Both teams hit the ball extremely well. This Sierra Vista team has shown this tournament season that they can battle back from deficits. They hung in there and ended up coming through in the end.”
Sierra Vista faced Gilbert American Thursday night in another elimination game. The recap from that showdown will be in the Sunday Herald/Review.
The Sierra Vista 11U All-Stars had their state tournament come to an end Tuesday with a 5-2 loss to High Desert American. The loss was the second straight for Sierra Vista, which finished the state tournament with a 1-2 record.
“The experience of going to the state tournament was amazing, the players worked hard to get there and it showed,” said Brooke Henderson, manager of the SVLL 11U All-Stars. “We as coaches couldn’t be more proud of how well they played and the growth we saw in all of the players.”
