SVLL seniors to face Coolidge at state tournament

Sierra Vista’s senior Little League All-Stars, who won the District 8 championship on Monday, July 3, beating the Nogales All-Stars 4-3 at Arbenz Field, will face District 4 Coolidge Little League Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the first round of the state tournament July 8-13 in Winslow.
Should Sierra Vista win Saturday it will face Avondale on Sunday. Should Sierra Vista lose it will play either San Xavier, Blythe or Payson Monday at 5 p.m. in an elimination game.
Nogales forced Monday’s elimination game after beating Sierra Vista 5-3 on Saturday, July 1, setting up the winner take all championship.
Vincent Gonzales’ run in the top of the first Monday off a Aaron Cortez single gave Sierra Vista a 1-0 lead.
Nogales tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the third.
In the bottom half of the inning Sierra Vista sent eight batters to the plate and scored three runs as Gonzales, Kai Irlmeier and Cortes all scored, giving Sierra Vista a 4-1 lead.
Nogales scored once in the sixth and added a run in the seventh, making the score 4-3.
With one out, the tying run on second base and the go-ahead run on first, Nogales’ Luis Jacquez hit a fly ball to shallow right field that was caught by Skylar Leon, who threw back to first base for the game-ending double play, giving Sierra Vista its second seniors District 8 championship in three years.
Irlmeier was the winning pitcher for Sierra Vista. He went the distance, allowed six hits, struck out six and walked three.
Cortes, Isaacson, Leon and Colton Garrett each hit 1-for-3 for SVLL.
After the game Rory Volgende, manager for the senior all-stars, said he is excited to be taking this team back to state.
“Tonight, we were able to cut down our errors,” he said. “We gave no free bases, no unearned runs. That’s what killed us on Saturday, unearned runs. Final score was 5-3. Four of those were unearned runs.”
This was the third consecutive year Nogales and Sierra Vista faced each other in the District 8 championship game. Two years ago, Sierra Vista won the championship.
Last year Sierra Vista beat Nogales in the opening game of the tournament and then lost back-to-back games.
“I’m so proud of these kids,” Volgende said. “They play hard. They’re a hard-working team. We saw that on the field today. This feels great. These kids played hard; they earned this trip to Winslow. I’m ecstatic for these kids. They’ve worked so hard for this.”
Two years ago, Sierra Vista won the state tournament when it was held in Sierra Vista.
Volgende said that’s the goal again this year. He is aware the team needs to remain focused and take it one game at a time.
