SVLL seniors to face Coolidge at state tournament

Sierra Vista All-Star Skylar Leon steps on second base for the force out in the District 8 championship game with Nogales July 3.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

Sierra Vista’s senior Little League All-Stars, who won the District 8 championship on Monday, July 3, beating the Nogales All-Stars 4-3 at Arbenz Field, will face District 4 Coolidge Little League Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the first round of the state tournament July 8-13 in Winslow.

Should Sierra Vista win Saturday it will face Avondale on Sunday. Should Sierra Vista lose it will play either San Xavier, Blythe or Payson Monday at 5 p.m. in an elimination game.

