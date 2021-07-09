SIERRA VISTA — Sierra Vista Little League had two of its all-star teams crowned District 8 champions Wednesday night.
Sierra Vista’s Senior All-Stars won back-to-back games over Nogales to win the best-of-three series at Arbenz Field while the 9-11 All-Stars, who were playing in Nogales, beat the host team for the second straight night.
The Senior All-Stars fell to Nogales 10-4 Tuesday but then responded with an impressive performance in game two on Wednesday, winning 15-0 in a match that featured three home runs, two by Braden Arons, one of those a grand slam in the first inning that put Sierra Vista ahead 4-0. Arons would later blast a two-run dinger and DJ Elias belted a two-run shot.
The win by Sierra Vista set up a deciding game that followed and finished after midnight. Sierra Vista led 4-3 after the second inning but then erupted for 24 runs and a convincing 28-8 win. SV advances to the Arizona State Little League Seniors Tournament which begins Friday at Arbenz field.
Sierra Vista will play the opening game against a team to be determined from District 1 in Northern Arizona. State all-star play for the seniors will run through Thursday, July 15.
In the two games that were played Wednesday Sierra Vista hit nine home runs. Arons had three, Hunter Haymore two and Elias, TJ Neutzel, Owen Abrams and Jordan Allison had one each.
In the 9-11 all-star tournament that was played in Nogales, the Sierra Vista All-Stars thumped Nogales 17-2 in game one Tuesday before coming back on Wednesday to beat the host team again, 9-6, to win the district title. With the victory Sierra Vista advances to the state tournament which begins July 13 in Phoenix.
At the majors tournament in Douglas, the Sierra Vista All-Stars had their season come to an end, losing 3-0 to host Douglas Wednesday. Douglas, which faced Nogales in the opening game of the tournament and fell 4-3 in extra innings, have a rematch with Nogales on Thursday with Douglas needing wins Thursday and again on Friday in the “if” game in order to win the district title.
On Tuesday, Douglas fought off elimination and knocked Willcox out of the tournament with an 11-0 win, which saw Douglas pitcher Roberto Lamadrid hurl a no-hitter while walking only one, just missing a perfect game.
In the 8-10 all-star tournament that is being played at Stone Complex in Sierra Vista, the Nogales All-Stars defeated Sierra Vista’s All-Stars 9-6 Wednesday, avenging an earlier 17-0 loss to Sierra Vista six days earlier, setting up the ‘if” game for the District 8 championship Thursday night.
The results of that game will appear in the Sunday Herald/Review.
In Wednesday’s game, Nogales jumped out to an 8-0 lead and led 8-2 when play was halted for 60 minutes due to lightning. Down 9-2 going into their last at bat, Sierra Vista rallied for four runs and had the tying run at the plate before being retired.
State softball
Sierra Vista’s senior softball all-stars, who are currently playing in the state tournament in Tucson, fell to Winslow 20-7 on Tuesday night in their first-round game and faced Sunnyside Thursday in an elimination game.
The San Pedro Valley All-Stars from the Benson area representing District 8 at the state 10-12 softball tournament in Queen Creek lost to Sunnyside 9-4 in the first game but came back to beat Prescott Valley 12-1 in the next game. San Pedro battled Casa Grande Thursday night in an elimination game.
The Willcox All-Stars are representing District 8 in the 8-10 softball tournament in Cottonwood. Their first round game is Friday night.
