SIERRA VISTA — Sierra Vista Little League’s 8-10 all-stars became the third team in the league to win a District 8 championship, knocking off the Nogales All-Stars 14-13 Thursday night in the “if” game at Stone Complex.
Thursday’s meeting was third time in six days these teams faced each other. Sierra Vista thumped Nogales 17-0 in the semifinals, knocking them down to the elimination bracket where Nogales beat Douglas.
Nogales won 9-6 on Wednesday 9-6, setting up the winner-take-all game on Thursday.
Sierra Vista led 3-1 after the first inning but trailed 5-3 after the second.
The local all-stars trailed 13-7 going into the bottom of the fifth when they rallied for four runs, pulling within two at 13-11.
After shutting down Nogales in the top of the sixth, the stage was set for an exciting bottom half of the inning.
Crue Isaacson’s two-RBI hit tied the game at 13-13 and Riley Shamas followed with the game-winning hit, scoring Gio Herrera.
Sierra Vista’s 8-10 all-stars now advance to the double-elimination state tournament July 17-27 at Silverlake Park in Tucson.
At the majors tournament in Douglas, Nogales beat Douglas 10-4 for the District 8 championship Friday.
After losing to Nogales 4-3 in extra innings in the first round of the tournament, Douglas made its way back through the consolation bracket to earn the rematch with Nogales. Douglas would need to beat Nogales twice for the championship.
Douglas pulled off an impressive 9-0 win over Nogales on Thursday forcing a deciding game on Friday.
Following a scoreless first two innings of play, Nogales starting pitcher Andres Lopez hit a two-run homer in the top of the third, giving his team a 2-0 lead.
Douglas tied the game at 2 -2 in the bottom half of the inning when Chris Escarcega smacked a two-run home run.
Douglas tacked on another run before the inning ended, taking a 3-2 lead.
Nogales tied the game in the top of the fourth only to see Douglas reclaim the lead at 4-3 in the bottom half of the inning when Joshua Arciniega scored on a passed ball.
Lopez tied the game at 4-4 in the top of the fifth when he hit a solo home run.
Four batters later Marco Serrano hit a two-run home run giving Nogales a 6-4 lead.
With Douglas using its third pitcher of the game and fifth in the last three games, Nogales tacked on four more runs in the top of the sixth, two of which came on a two-run homer by Serrano, his second of the game, giving Nogales a 10-4 lead.
Sierra Vista’s Senior All-Stars kicked off state tournament play Friday at Patrick Arbenz Park in Sierra Vista defeating Winslow 17-5. Sierra Vista faced Red Mountain on Saturday coming away with a dominating 15-4 win. Sierra Vista now plays Morenci at 5 p.m. in the state semifinals at Arbenz Field.
The Junior League District 8 playoffs are set to begin July 13 at War Memorial Stadium in Nogales. Nogales and Sierra Vista will face off in a best-of-three series to see who will represent the district at the state tournament, also to be played in Nogales starting July 23.
State softball
Sierra Vista’s senior softball all-stars, who were playing in the state tournament in Tucson, lost to Winslow in a thriller Friday night 12-10 giving Winslow the state championship.
Sierra Vista beat Sunnyside 10-5 on Thursday and would have needed to beat Winslow twice in order to win the state title.
In Friday’s rematch, this game was tied 1-1 going into the top of the fifth when Winslow rallied for nine runs and a 10-1 lead.
Sierra Vista countered with four runs in the bottom half of the inning making the score 10-5.
A five-run rally by Sierra Vista in the bottom of the sixth tied the game at 10-10.
Winslow managed to score two runs in the top or the seventh to lead 12-10 and then hold Sierra Vista scoreless in the bottom half of the inning for the state championship.
The San Pedro Valley All-Stars from the Benson area, representing District 8 at the state 10-12 softball tournament in Queen Creek, avoided elimination once again Friday, knocking off Blythe Little League 8-2.
Just five teams remain in this state tournament. San Pedro faced Queen Creek on Saturday in an elimination game while Arcadia and Flagstaff battled in the other.
Saturday’s winners will meet Monday with that winner facing Sunnyside, which beat San Pedro 9-4 in the opening round Tuesday for what could be the state championship.
The Willcox All-Stars, who are representing District 8 in the 8-10 softball tournament in Cottonwood, lost 6-5 in extra innings to Flagstaff Continental in its first round game and faced Prescott Valley Saturday in an elimination game.
