SIERRA VISTA − The Sierra Vista Riding Club closed out the first half of its Saddle Series Gymkhanas June 17 with a four-stage event at its rodeo arena on Giuilo Cesare Avenue behind Sierra Vista Fire Station No. 3.

An estimated 30 competitors from across Cochise County competed in the event, including current SVRC royalty of queen Madison Legler, princess Mariah Moreno, little miss Alayna Pierce and sweetheart Danica Moreno.

