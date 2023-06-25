SIERRA VISTA − The Sierra Vista Riding Club closed out the first half of its Saddle Series Gymkhanas June 17 with a four-stage event at its rodeo arena on Giuilo Cesare Avenue behind Sierra Vista Fire Station No. 3.
An estimated 30 competitors from across Cochise County competed in the event, including current SVRC royalty of queen Madison Legler, princess Mariah Moreno, little miss Alayna Pierce and sweetheart Danica Moreno.
SRVC queen Melanie Rice and reigning Sonoita Rodeo Queen Kennedi Stinson, along with Douglas residents Devian Hurtado and her two daughters, Zaidee, 6, and Zenae, 2, also competed in the gymkhana, which has four age categories: 10 and younger, 11-17, 18-39, and 40 and older.
Each competitor was timed and the results were were added to the totals of previous gymkhanas in March, April and May.
The SVRC will resume its gymkhana in September and end in December. December’s gymkhana will be followed by an awards ceremony where saddles and buckles will be awarded to the overall event winners.
On Friday, June 16, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the arena where the SVRC became a member of the Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce.
According to Dominic Moss, SVRC chairman, the club was established in 1968. It is fully run by volunteers and moved to its present location around 2007.
“We have over 20 acres we lease from the city of Sierra Vista,” he said, adding there are horses that are stabled at the location and numerous events are held at the rodeo arena throughout the year.
Jeanette Moreno, who serves as the SVRC activities coordinator and oversees the SVRC royalty program, said the goal is to bring bright light to the SVRC and the programs it offers not only the community but also Cochise County.
“Our biggest challenge has been getting people to know who we were and what we’re about,” she said. “I felt being a part of the chamber of commerce and merging with the city will help let people know what the Sierra Vista Riding Club is about and what we do here.
“Any event that is held here the riding club is a part of. The gymkhanas are our big event along with the pageant itself.”
Moreno said the gymkhanas consist of barrel racing, pole bending and two timed event patterns which vary each gymkhana.
“They find out the week before the event,” she said of the new patterns. “They learn about horsemanship, and you have to be a good rider. It’s never the same. It’s open to anyone, any age.”
Legler had somewhat of a challenge she had to overcome at the June 17 gymkhana. Her horse was not available that day, so she borrowed a horse from the Morenos, which required her to showcase her horsemanship skills more than she had expected.
“I’m so thankful they were there for me and saved the day,” she said.
Legler became queen of the SVRC in April. She said this has been an amazing experience that has led to some special opportunities and meeting some great people.
“Our director Janette has been amazing in supporting us and helping get us to the various rodeos we attend,” she said.
Mariah Moreno, Jeanette’s daughter, is in the second year of her role as SVRC princess.
“I thought it would be the same as last year, but it’s been totally different so far,” she said. “We’ve grown so much as a club and royalty. I’ve been able to attend some more, bigger events than we did last year which has been a lot of fun.”
Mariah Moreno and Legler recently attended the Miss Arizona Rodeo Pageant where Katie Ramos of Flagstaff was crowned Miss Rodeo Arizona 2023. They did not compete in the pageant but were there representing the SVRC.
“That was such an amazing experience,” Legler said. “It really opened my eyes as to what’s expected should I decide to compete for that title.”
“It was so much fun,” Mariah said. “I am so glad we were able to have this experience. It was so much fun meeting all the different queens.”
Legler and Moreno state that having a positive relationship with their horse is critical if they want to succeed.
“Your horse feeds off of you and your energy,” Legler said.
“If you’re feeling nervous then your horse is going to feel nervous. Having that trust between you and your horse is so important, especially in royalty or in any event.”
“Your horse needs to know he can trust you,” Mariah said.
Enrique and Susan Hurtado of Douglas use the gymkhanas as a way to teach their kids, and now grandkids, about the care and responsibility of having an animal.
Susan Hurtado said they used to compete in gymkhanas when their kids were younger and got involved this year when two of their three grandkids expressed an interest.
“They love it,” Hurtado said of her two granddaughters.
She believes caring for an animal teaches the person a lot about responsibility.
She admits it’s tough getting everyone up at 5 a.m. for the gymkhanas, getting them fed and to the stables where the horses are at, and getting them to the arena on time for the 8 a.m. event.
“It’s hard getting going but once we’re on the road we’re all excited to get here,” Hurtado said.
“We love watching them compete. I have so many videos of them riding their horses.”
Zaidee Hurtado placed second out of four competitors in her age division Saturday while Zenae Hurtado participated in a lead-line event where the horse, rider and leader must properly complete the course. The horse being led is in normal tack with the addition of a halter and lead rope. Zenae tied for first this gymkhana and after four events is the overall leader in the lead line.
“It’s a lot of fun for us,” Susan Hurtado said. “We enjoy it.”
Up next for the SVRC royalty will be the Fourth of July parade in Benson, which will be followed by the Payson rodeo in August and the Cochise County Fair rodeo in September.
To participate in the gymkhanas there is a signup fee. For information Facebook pages Sierra Vista Riding Club or Sierra Vista Riding Club Royalty.
