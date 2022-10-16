The Tucson Tanque Verde Hawks kept pace with the Willcox Cowboys for first place in the 2A San Pedro Region following a 57-0 shutout of the Bisbee Pumas Friday at the Warren Ballpark.
The win keeps Tanque Verde and Willcox, which beat Tombstone 49-8, on top of the 2A San Pedro with 3-0 records. The teams meet Oct. 28 in the final game of the regular season at Tanque Verde.
Friday’s game was expected to be much closer than the score indicated. Instead, Tanque Verde took a quick 14-0 lead and never looked back.
Bisbee entered the game minus several starters.
“(Diego) Chavez was out due to injury, (Bryceton) Meyer was out due to an out-of-town obligation, and (Michael) Coronado missed his second week coming off of an injury against Willcox,” Bisbee coach Brian Vertrees said. “We struggled to get anything going offensively all night. We turned the ball over four or five times. Three of them went for defensive TDs for Tanque Verde.”
Kaleb Pederson led the Pumas with 74 yards on 15 carries. Freshman Fabian Hernandez had 12 tackles, one for a loss.
“Tanque Verde is a really good team,” Vertrees said. “They have a lot of size and athleticism. Being down three starters at linebacker this week was a challenge. That being said, we turned the ball over too many times in key situations to win against a good team even if we had been at full strength.
“Our young guys got some opportunities tonight and I was very pleased with how hard they played. But this late in the year, experience and repetition goes a long way, and our inexperience at some key positions showed tonight.
“We have another tough game next week so we have to learn what we can this week and hope we get some guys back next week and go out and compete.”
The Pumas, 3-5 overall, were scheduled to play Tucson Santa Rita, however Santa Rita has canceled its season.
Queen Creek San Tan Foothills, which plays in the 3A Central Region, has agreed to travel to Bisbee and be a replacement opponent. Friday’s game is Senior Night for Bisbee, which concludes its regular season Oct. 28 at Tucson Catalina.
