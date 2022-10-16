The Tucson Tanque Verde Hawks kept pace with the Willcox Cowboys for first place in the 2A San Pedro Region following a 57-0 shutout of the Bisbee Pumas Friday at the Warren Ballpark.

The win keeps Tanque Verde and Willcox, which beat Tombstone 49-8, on top of the 2A San Pedro with 3-0 records. The teams meet Oct. 28 in the final game of the regular season at Tanque Verde.

