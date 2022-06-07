ST. DAVID − St. David High School hosted the 2022 Tom Davis Memorial All-Star Senior Bowl on Saturday, June 4.
Team Copper defeated Team Navy 46-8.
The Senior Bowl is an opportunity to celebrate 1A athletes from Anthem Prep, Bagdad, Duncan, Fort Thomas, Heber Mogollon, Salome, San Manuel, St. David, Superior, Valley Union and Williams for their outstanding abilities and character.
St. David’s Talon Haynie, Brayden Merrill, Jeremiah Gill, Jacob Goodman, Devvin Deskins, Cody Didion and Bobcat Pacheco and Valley Union’s Jace Mitchell, Travis Morin and J.J. Valenzuela represented Cochise County.
In 2019 the Senior Bowl was named to honor Tom Davis (“Coach Pops”), a 1998 inductee into the Arizona Coaches Association Hall of Fame and past president of the ACA.
Davis is the father of St. David football coach Braden Davis. Pops, a teacher and counselor, was instrumental in organizing and promoting All-Star games throughout Arizona. Davis began assisting at St. David High School after his retirement.
The 2022 Senior Bowl dedicatee was Ron Conrad of Salome, a 48-year coaching veteran and former school psychologist. Conrad has coached football, basketball, track, wrestling, softball, and baseball, and was a 1A assistant football coach for 28 years.
“It’s great watching these guys out there,” Conrad commented during halftime. “I’m just a little biased because I’m a line coach, but I think No. 50, Bobcat (Pacheco), he’s looking great out there. The honor tonight was a big surprise, I had no idea.”
Team Copper was coached by Bryan McCarty of Salome, with Conrad of Salome as defensive coach and Logan Davis (Braden Davis’ son) of St. David.
Team Navy was coached by Larry Cain of Tempe Prep, with Marcus Whitmore Jr. of Tempe Prep as defensive coach.
The game was sponsored by local boosters Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Coop, Canyon Vista Medical Center, The Huachucans, Arizona G & T Cooperatives, Desert Edge Construction and Renovations, Kevin and Tressa Merrill, Walmart, Victory Fundraising, as well as the many volunteers that contributed during the game.
Navy scored first in the game with 2:30 left in the first quarter. Colorado City El Capitan High School’s Noah Huerta scored on an 8-yard run-and-dive across the goal line. The extra point by Jacob Crawford put Navy up 8-0.
Team Copper returned the favor and tied the game 8-8 on Nick Dautel’s 27-yard touchdown pass to Julian Szemesi, and Dautel passed to Merrill for the extra points.
With 5:40 remaining Team Copper scored on a Wyatt Grover 10-yard run. Talon Haynie ran in the extra point.
Team Copper scored again to end the quarter. Jacob Hanback’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Preston Ford and Hanback’s conversion run put Copper up 24-8.
Copper was unstoppable in the third quarter. Haynie started the quarter with a 55-yard touchdown run. Pacheco ran in for the extra points.
With 5:36 remaining Team Copper scored on a Haynie 10-yard run. The extra point attempt failed.
With just nine seconds remaining in the game, Copper’s Szemesi returned a punt 30 yards for a TD. Hanback’s extra point run ended the game, Copper 46, Navy 8.
With 127 rushing yards on eight carries, St. David’s Haynie was named the game’s MVP. He had two touchdowns and 14 total points. He also had eight total tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery.
Preston Ford from Williams was the Copper Offensive Player of the Game. He had two receptions for 35 yards and a TD.
Pacheco from St. David was the Copper Defensive Player of the Game with seven total tackles, a sack and three tackles for a loss.
Merrill from St. David led all tacklers with nine total tackles and one sack.
Keiland “Kowboy” Lucero from Bagdad was Team Navy Defensive Player of the Game. He finished with eight total tackles, two for a loss.
Tracon Naranjo from Ray was Team Navy Offensive Player of the Game with three rushes for 35 yards and one reception for 15 yards.
Jacob Crawford from Anthem Prep passed for 59 yards, completing 4 of 12 passes.
Before leaving the game due to an injury in the second quarter, Huerta had 17 yards on four carries and one reception for 37 yards.
According to Davis, “Noah broke his fibula while making a cut. The game film shows that the injury occurred prior to any contact. He had surgery and is reportedly doing well.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.