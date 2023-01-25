Technical in OT results in Douglas suffering fourth straight loss

DOUGLAS − It was an unfortunate turn of events Thursday, Jan. 19, when a technical against the Douglas Bulldogs boys basketball team with three seconds remaining in overtime and the score tied at 67-67 resulted in them dropping their fourth straight game in a 70-67 loss to the Tucson Amphitheater Panthers in the DHS gymnasium.
The showdown between the schools was the second this season with Amphi winning the earlier meeting in Tucson 66-38.
In the rematch the Bulldogs battled Amphi for much of the game, trailing 14-13 at the end of the first quarter and tied 25-25 at the half.
Douglas went up 32-26 in the third quarter thanks to a pair of 3’s by Colton Boone and Juan Lomeli before the Panthers countered with a run that tied the game and forged a 39-36 lead into the fourth quarter.
Amphi led 51-41 with five minutes remaining in the game when the Bulldogs roared back and tied the game at 51-51 on a layup by Ezekiel Ovando with 48 seconds remaining.
The Gila Region contest moved to overtime.
Senior Aiden Rodriguez scored all six of the Bulldogs’ points in OT, tying the game at 57-57 with three seconds remaining and a second overtime possibly looming.
Amphi, having one last shot, advanced the ball to half court and called a timeout to set up the final shot.
On the ensuing inbounds pass a Douglas player inadvertently slapped the ball while it was still out of bounds and in the hands of the Panthers player.
That call led to a two-shot technical, which the Panthers made taking a 69-67 lead. Because the call also allowed them to keep possession of the ball the Bulldogs fouled Amphi and it connected on one of two free shots, increasing the lead to 70-67.
Boone attempted a three-quarter court 3 on the final possession but missed.
Juan Lomeli led Douglas with 11 points. Rodriguez and Boone each contributed 10. Ovando chipped in nine.
Douglas, 5-11 overall, 1-7 in conference, 1-5 in region, was at Sahuarita on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and will host Sahuarita Walden Grove on Friday, Jab. 27, before concluding its season next week.
