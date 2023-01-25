Technical in OT results in Douglas suffering fourth straight loss

Douglas' Ezekiel Ovando is surrounded by four Amphi players as he goes up for a shot in the fourth quarter.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

DOUGLAS − It was an unfortunate turn of events Thursday, Jan. 19, when a technical against the Douglas Bulldogs boys basketball team with three seconds remaining in overtime and the score tied at 67-67 resulted in them dropping their fourth straight game in a 70-67 loss to the Tucson Amphitheater Panthers in the DHS gymnasium.

The showdown between the schools was the second this season with Amphi winning the earlier meeting in Tucson 66-38.

