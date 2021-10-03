BISBEE — Thatcher High School showed up to Bisbee’s cross country meet Wednesday with a large bus and a smaller bus full of runners who proceeded to go out and win the boys and girls races.
The meet was originally scheduled as an invitational but declining participation numbers led to it being just a two-way meet.
In the boys varsity race five schools were represented but just Thatcher and Bisbee had complete teams for scoring purposes.
Joby Rojas of Thatcher came in first with a time of 16:43. Bisbee’s Ramon Loya was second in 17:50. Thatcher claimed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth spots, fishing with 19 points to Bisbee’s 44.
Loya said he was OK with how he ran but feels his time could have been better.
“The hills were the hardest part,” he said.
Douglas, Morenci and Willcox also had runners compete but not enough to score in the team points.
For Bisbee, Fernando Gallegos was 11th in 20:23; Jesus Moreno, 10th, 21:12; Jaden Lumpkin, 17th, 21:16; David Zamudio, 18th, 23:34; Ismael Arvizu, 19th, 25:08; and Jesus Ybarra, 20th, 26:49.
For Douglas, Juan Valenzuela placed 12th in 20:26 and Fernie Vildosola was 14th in 20:53.
Willcox was led by Lane Whetten, who placed 13th in 20:49; Johnny Collins, 15th, 20:57; Ryan McClain, 21st in 29:22; and Kyle McClain, 22nd in 30:45.
The girls race featured 18 runners. Freshman Ainsley Hepworth of Willcox was winner with a time of 21:18.
“The course was a little challenging,” she said. “The hills were pretty hard but you made up for it coming down. I feel like I could have done better.”
Five schools competed, but Thatcher had the only full team and had a perfect score of 15 despite having runners finish second, fourth, fifth, sixth and eighth.
Mercedes Rangel, the lone Douglas runner to participate, finished 10th in 24:46.
Lauran Jones was the lone St. David runner and placed 17th in 32:53.
After Hepworth, Willcox’s Maylee Thompson was seventh in 23:41; Yuliana Reyes, 15th, 29:49; and Allison Wilson, 16th, 32:30.
Bisbee’s Paloma Asaro was 14th in 26:42 and Kiyona Snyder 18th in 36:50.
The open race for boys and girls combined with an estimated 75 runners, 40 of whom were from Thatcher, followed the two varsity races.
Douglas’ Celia Rascon posted a time of 26:29; Jose Rascon, 28:05; Karina De La Vega, 31:36; and Emma Valdivia, 38:25.
“We’ve had many runners out for injuries this season,” Douglas coach Maria Sexton said. “The runners that participated in the Bisbee Invite have been committed and consistent with practice. Two of them are new to cross country, Celia and Jose, and this was their first ‘away’ meet. Karina is a returning runner who was off during COVID. Emma is also a returning runner who had to take a year off due to injuries the year prior to COVID.”
Thatcher coach Chris Cook says he has a lot of kids who like to run and that helps lead to positive results.
“Our practices are very competitive,” he said. “We have 10-12 kids on each that are competitive and that allows us to push each other. It pays off when you get to a race.”
Cook said by having so many runners he’s able to have qualifying times that determine who runs in the varsity and junior varsity races.
“I think having those numbers where kids have to push each other helps make us a better team,” he said. “Our goal every year is to compete for a section title and hopefully compete for a state title. We probably have 15 boys and 15 girls. That’s their sole motivation.
“We then have some others there to be in shape for wrestling, basketball and soccer. Then we have some that just want to be a part of a team. We want them all out there, we encourage them. We have a little bit of everything. We like it.”
The Thatcher boys have won every race they have competed in this year including the Los Mesquites Invitational at Kennedy Park in Tucson while the girls have won every race except a second-place finish at Los Mesquites.
Bisbee coach Armando Ballesteros said he was somewhat disappointed by the small number of teams that participated Wednesday.
“We still had a good meet today,” he said. “I’m so proud of our boys. They did an excellent job, especially my lead runner, Ramon Loya, who ran both the boys varsity race as well as the open race so he could run with one of his friends.”
Next up for many of the cross country teams is the Benson Invitational. Douglas is at home against Tucson Palo Verde in a dual meet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.