TOMBSTONE − Tombstone High School hosted 10 teams at its annual Justin Prevatte Cross Country Invitational Wednesday, Sept. 7.
The course started and ended at the Tombstone High School multipurpose field. It was comprised of desert roads and trails, pavement and two washes.
“The meet went smoothly with tremendous support from our administration, our staff and our students who helped out in key places,” Tombstone coach Jake Winslow said. “We had a lot of people working to make sure everything went as planned. A lot of credit goes to Thomas Riggs from Willcox (with the support and in partnership with Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative) for timing our meet, using chip timing again this year; he does an outstanding job and brings a high level of professionalism that definitely raises our meet to a higher level.
“Our course was quite difficult this year, especially with all the recent monsoon rains we’ve had chewing up the washes. It’s a short course, about 3 miles, but the 400-plus meters in the washes definitely makes it more difficult.”
Thatcher took first in the boys’ 5,000-meter varsity run with 29 points, followed by Benson in second with 51, Phoenix Horizon Honors third with 79, Sells Baboquivari fourth with 92, Tombstone fifth with 101, and Bisbee sixth with 152.
Thatcher junior Gene Huish took first place with a time of 17:18.65.
Thatcher also won the girls’ 5000-meter varsity, taking the title with 15 points followed by Baboquivari second 50.
Willcox sophomore Ainsley Hepworth took first with a time of 20:46.65.
Placing the Tombstone varsity boys were junior Anthony Piro in 20th place; junior Landen Pease, 21st; junior Valen Morales, 26th; senior Kenneth Walker, 34th; sophomore Ethan Bercot, 35th; and sophomore Danary Jackson, 37th. Placing for the Yellow Jackets varsity girls were junior Cora Lehman, seventh, and junior Elya Wildgen, 15th.
Placing for the Benson varsity boys were senior Joseph Akers (third), junior Ezekiel Crowley (sixth), junior Aaric Myatt (ninth), sophomore Syric Ramerez (23rd), sophomore Logan Vance (24th), freshman Benjamin Blalock (32nd) and sophomore Jacob Benz (36th). Placing for the Bobcats varsity girls were junior Ella Allred (fifth), sophomore Shannon Frost (14th), freshman Nichole Holbert (20th), and freshman Olsen Rayleigh (21st).
Placing for the Bisbee varsity boys were junior Edgardo Gamez Jr. (30th), senior Gilberto Bustamante (38th), sophomore Eduardo Navarette (39th), freshman Martin Romero (42nd) and sophomore Michael Flores (43rd).
Placing for the Willcox varsity boys were junior Lane Whetten (19th), freshman Sawyer Thompson (25th) and freshman Jonathan Rodarte (28th). Besides Hepworth, placing for the varsity Cowgirls were senior Maylee Thompson (12th) and senior Allison Wilson (22nd).
Benson, Tombstone and Willcox, along with seven additional teams, competed in the Willcox Invitational Thursday, Sept, 15. Results of this meet will be in a future edition of the Herald/Review.
