BENSON — Benson High School hosted 13 schools at its cross country invitational on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Cochise County schools attending included the Bisbee Pumas, Douglas Bulldogs, St. David Tigers, Tombstone Yellow Jackets and Willcox Cowboys/Cowgirls.
Team scores for the boys’ were Thatcher first with 41, Safford second with 69, Benson Bobcats third with 70, Cobre fourth with 92, Tombstone fifth with 103 and Bisbee sixth with 118. Safford junior Kody Gluyas took first with a 17:25.47.
Thatcher took first in the girls event with 18, followed by Cobre of Bayard, New Mexico, in second with 59 and Benson third with 61. Willcox sophomore Ainsley Hepworth took first in 21:30.73.
“It sprinkled on us a little before the race started, which had the weather nice and cool and, with the course being in good shape, everything went really well,” Benson coach Randy Barney said. “We had our AD (Eric Tatham), assistant AD (Tony Rodriguez), school security (Peter Meza), our alumni association running the concession stand, the band playing, and several other volunteers helping. We had Thomas Riggs from SSVEC (Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative) doing our timing; SSVEC also did our plaques. They are a great supporter of our program. We had tons of support.”
Placing for the Benson boys were senior Joseph Akers fifth, junior Ezekiel Crowley eighth, junior Aaric Myatt 13th, freshman Benjamin Blalock 27th, sophomore Logan Vance 29th, sophomore Jacob Benz 34th, and junior James Leck 35th.
Placing for the Benson girls were junior Ella Allred fourth, junior Liliana Lerblance 20th, freshman Rayleigh Olsen 23rd, sophomore Shannon Frost 24th, and frosh Nichole Holbert 30th.
“Every one of our kids did very well; most of them were either close to or ran a course PR from last years’ invitational or the race we ran here earlier in the season,” Barney said. “I’m so proud of our team; they are always respectful; they enjoy working hard and running cross country — they are just a great group of young athletes.”
Placing for the Bisbee boys were senior Ramon Loya second, sophomore Michael Hernandez 32nd, sophomore Eduardo Navarette 33rd, freshman Martin Romero 38th, senior Gilberto Bustamante 39th, senior Jacob Samaniego 40th, and sophomore Michael Flores 48th.
Placing for the Puma girls were freshman Nicol Ceja 26th, freshman Rosa Moreno 33rd, and sophomore Mia Lopez 34th.
Placing for the Douglas boys was senior Armando Lopez, 37th.
Placing for the Bulldogs girls were sophomore Ana Bojorquez 11th, junior Mercedes Rangel 13th, and senior Mia Verdugo 14th.
Placing for St David were seniors Corbin Fry, who finished 23rd in the boys’ competition and Lauren Jones, who placed 35th in the girls’ race.
Placing for the Tombstone boys were junior Anthony Piro 14th, junior Landen Pease 15th, sophomore Danary Jackson 26th, junior Valen Morales 30th and sophomore Ethan Bercot 36th.
Placing for the Yellow Jackets girls were juniors Cora Lehman 12th and Elya Wildgen 19th.
“It was a great, well-run meet; Randy Barney (Benson coach) and his crew did a great job,” Tombstone coach Jake Winslow said. “Our kids ran quite well. We had objectives that we set for the race, and they were executed very well.
“I think this is going to pay off in the next few weeks as we prepare for sectionals and state. Our kids showed a lot of grit — they raced well. I’m blessed to be working with such a great group of young people.”
Placing for the Willcox Cowboys were junior Lane Whetten 19th, freshman Sawyer Thompson 21st, freshman Jonathan Rodarte 24th, and freshman Jayden Callahan 49th.
Placing for the Cowgirls were Hepworth first place, senior Maylee Thompson eighth, senior Yuliana Reyes 25th, and senior Allison Wilson 32nd.
“It was a really good meet; the kids ran well, the weather was good for running, and we saw really good result out of all our kids,” Willcox coach Jennifer Wilson said. “Our kids are working hard and the results from this meet reflect that.”
