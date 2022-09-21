WILLCOX − Thatcher High School’s boys and girls cross country teams won the Willcox High School cross country invitational on Thursday, Sept. 15.
Eight boys and nine girls schools competed in the meet.
“We are super fortunate that the running community comes together and helps put together our meet,” Willcox coach Jennifer Wilson said. “I have a lot of parents from former runners that come back just to help with this meet; and without Thomas Riggs (who does the chip timing with the support and help of Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative) and his family there is no way that our meet could be as successful as it is.
“We are fortunate to have an administration that allows us to reach out to the community like this and ask for help; our school administration is super supportive as well. The invitational went really well, and it ran smoothly; everyone seemed to enjoy it and the feedback we received was good.”
The Thatcher Eagles boys took first with 33 points. The Benson Bobcats placed second with 46, followed by the Safford Bulldogs in third with 52.
The Thatcher Eagles girls took the title with 19 points followed by the Benson Bobcats in second with 47 and Fort Thomas third with 73.
Placing for the Willcox Cowboys were junior Lane Whetten 18th, freshman Sawyer Thompson 22nd and freshman Jonathan Rodarte 26th.
The Cowgirls were led by sophomore Ainsley Hepworth, who took first place in 23:47.74. Senior Maylee Thompson was 12th, senior Yuliana Reyes 29th and senior Allison Wilson 32nd.
Placing for the Benson boys were senior Joseph Akers fourth, junior Ezekiel Crowley seventh, junior Aaric Myatt 10th, sophomore Syric Ramerez 16th, sophomore Logan Vance 20th, freshman Benjamin Blalock 24th and junior James Leck 25th. Placing for the Bobcats girls were junior Ella Allred third, freshman Lilian Juarez 17th, sophomore Shannon Frost 20th, junior Liliana Lerblance 22nd, freshman Olsen Rayleigh 24th and freshman Nichole Holbert 30th.
Placing for the Douglas Bulldogs boys were junior Kaleb Roberson, 27th, and senior Armando Lopez 30th. Placing for the Bulldogs girls were junior Mercedes Rangel 10th, senior Mia Verdugo 13th and sophomore Ana Bojorquez 14th.
Placing for the St. David Tigers boys was sophomore Corban Fry, 15th. Placing for the Tigers girls were sophomores Lauren Jones 33rd and Catherine DiCicco 34th.
Placing for the Tombstone Yellow Jackets boys were junior Landen Pease 17th, junior Anthony Piro 19th and sophomore Danary Jackson 28th. Placing for the Yellow Jackets girls were juniors Cora Lehman ninth and Elya Wildgen 19th.
Willcox also competed in the 30th Annual Los Mezquites Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Kennedy Park in Tucson. The Cowboys runners were Whetten, 57th, and Rodarte, 73rd. The Cowgirls runners were Hepworth in fifth, Reyes 72nd and Wilson 73rd.
The next county meet will be the Bisbee Invitational on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
