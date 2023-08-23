SIERRA VISTA − Buena head football coach Joe Thomas believes this is the year he has the coaching staff and the players needed to win the 5A Southern Region, something that hasn’t been done since he began coaching at Buena, and to make the state playoffs, the last appearance being 2019 when Buena lost to Phoenix Sunrise Mountain.
Thomas is beginning his ninth season as head coach of the Colts. Born in Sierra Vista, he grew up in lower Huachuca City in a military family that had 10 kids. He was a three-sport athlete at Tombstone High School, graduating in 2002. He played football and ran track at Pima College in Tucson before moving on to Northern Arizona University, where he ran track and graduated with a bachelor of science in parks and recreation management. In March 2022 he received his masters of science in educational leadership from the University of Oregon.
In addition to being the head coach at Buena, Thomas is also the dean of students.
He’s a firm believer in surrounding himself with good coaches. It took close to a year to convince Chris Determan, the former head coach at Benson, to join Thomas. Determan is Thomas’ assistant head coach in addition to coaching the quarterbacks, defensive backs and special teams.
Other varsity coaches are Lawrence Boutte, defensive coordinator and defensive line coach; Adam Fuhriman, offensive line coach; Matthew Keougj, inside linebackers coach; Laroy Chase, wide receiver coach; Chris Kraus, outside linebackers coach; Sam Brown, running backs coach; Tim Williams, quarterbacks coach; Mike Leavitt, kicking and punting coach; Mike Tomooka, program director of player personnel; Charles Stemler, defensive line coach; Keith Bocharski, defensive line coach; and Shannel Blackshear, director of study hall and grade checks.
The Colts scrimmaged Rio Rico on Aug. 16. Thomas said he liked what he saw from his players.
“The team is heading in the right direction,” he said. “We are trusting the process and putting in good work. The varsity experience we have coming back this year is very good. The team competition and strength training is looking very good. We have the right players excited about doing the right things.”
Leading the Colts this season will be junior Andres “Scrappy” Bonilla, a first team all-region and an all-state honorable mention honoree and who was Cochise County’s No. 3 rusher last year. He ran for 1,546 yards on 187 carries and scored 16 touchdowns.
Junior Nash Moore, Cochise County’s fifth-highest passer last year, throwing for 761 yards with five touchdowns and eight interceptions, is expected to share quarterbacking duties with junior Latavius Walker.
The backfield will consist of Bonilla, Michael Lujan, Charlie Price, Desmond Sheffield and Aydan Fregoso, Thomas said.
Receiving the ball from Moore and Walker will be Simon-Peter Johnson, Jayden Thomas (Thomas’ son), Aliaz Dyson, Dallin Coronado and Aviyon Vaughn.
On the offensive line will be Emmanuel Bocharski, Shawn Bookman, Adam Martinez and Bryson Harris.
Defensively, Thomas said Trenton Williams, Tyler Gjerde, Eli Warner and Derek Fernald will be up front; Brayden Hall, Walker, Trenton Harris, Charlie Price and Bryson Harris in the middle at linebacker; and Jayden Thomas, Simon-Peter Johnson, Dyson, Spencer Carter, and Adrian Bonilla, Andres’ older brother, in the backfield.
Dyson and Price are all-state honorable mention honorees.
Buena was busy over the summer, holding regular four-day-a-week workouts where the players conditioned, lifted and competed in seven-on-seven passing tournaments and linemen challenges.
Thomas plans on keeping the spread option offense from the shotgun.
“We love to run the ball but will take advantage of the arm from our QB and the good receivers we have more of this year,” he said.
Buena kicks off its season Friday, Aug. 25, against Laveen Betty H. Fairfax High School. According to MaxPreps, this will be the first meeting between the schools.
“I really like our schedule, it’s a tough one with good opponents,” Thomas said. “We will take it one game at a time and our goal/plan is to be 1-0 each week.”
The Colts are in what Thomas feels is the toughest region in the state, competing against Casa Grande, Desert View, Sunnyside, Marana and Cienega, all good teams with talented players.
“Every game will be a good game,” he said. “I see Buena winning the region, as that is one of our goals. It won’t be easy but it’s possible. I am very excited for the season to start. We have worked really hard in the offseason and even since mandatory practice started. We are here on purpose and with a purpose.”
