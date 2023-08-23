SIERRA VISTA − Buena head football coach Joe Thomas believes this is the year he has the coaching staff and the players needed to win the 5A Southern Region, something that hasn’t been done since he began coaching at Buena, and to make the state playoffs, the last appearance being 2019 when Buena lost to Phoenix Sunrise Mountain.

Thomas is beginning his ninth season as head coach of the Colts. Born in Sierra Vista, he grew up in lower Huachuca City in a military family that had 10 kids. He was a three-sport athlete at Tombstone High School, graduating in 2002. He played football and ran track at Pima College in Tucson before moving on to Northern Arizona University, where he ran track and graduated with a bachelor of science in parks and recreation management. In March 2022 he received his masters of science in educational leadership from the University of Oregon.

