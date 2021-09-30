The thrill of victory has no age limit

TUCSON — Winning in racing is not a guarantee, but when a racer achieves that honor for the first time, it is not soon forgotten.
For 54-year-old Don Geary, that moment came Saturday, Sept. 18, at Tucson Speedway in just his second season in the Pro Stock division.
Geary was the 2020 Rookie of the Year and went into the 2021 season hoping for a win. Now he has two and a shot at the Pro Stock championship.
All divisions raced double mains on Sept. 18, giving Geary not only the shot at his first victory, but his second as well.
Topping the qualifying runs for the Pro Stock division, Geary knew he had a winning car.
He started on the pole in the first main event, battling for the lead with Barry Levitt. Geary pulled ahead of Levitt, leaving him to defend second against Richard Dorman.
Dorman cleared Levitt and began to close the gap on Geary. With 10 laps to go, Dorman and Geary battled side-by-side for the lead. Geary backed off on the backstretch to avoid contact with Dorman, giving up the lead.
With seven laps to go, a caution gave Geary the opportunity he needed to reclaim the top spot — and he wasted no time — driving his No. 45 to its first main event win.
Starting again on the front row for the second feature race, with Dorman to his outside, Geary shot to the lead on the green.
Three laps in, as the field raced three- and four-wide behind him, contact from Jason Pugliese sent Brian O’Brien into Larry Leetch and Leetch into Ron Searle, Jr.
Leetch shot back up the track, hitting O’Brien a second time. All drivers except O’Brien were able to restart the race following the caution. O’Brien returned to the pits with a broken tie rod, taking him out of contention.
What followed was a series of restarts with Geary taking a commanding lead, just to be reeled back in by another caution.
Never giving up the lead in the 25-lap race, Geary stayed his course straight to Victory Lane.
Crediting his crew for the hard work that went into the night and the ultimate success, Geary said, “I'd like to dedicate these two wins to my dad, Jack Geary, and my stepdad Charles Murray, my number one fan who recently passed away. My dad is 78 and makes the trip from Vegas each race to make the car fast.”
Geary was not the only driver to take home two trophies Saturday. This trend was repeated in all other divisions.
Nick O’Neill dominated the Modified division, winning both main events and setting fast time.
Min Stock driver Jim Bates had mirrored his main event runs, starting second in both and winning both. Tim Olds had the same outcome in both Hornet feature races, starting second and winning both.
The division that appeared would change things up was the Thunder Truck class' with Zane Mckissik taking the first win from his sixth-place starting position.
Ricky Bogart crossed the line first in the second feature, but did not pass post race tech inspection, and the win again went to Mckissick,, who finished the race in second.
Tucson Speedway is back in action Oct. 2 with the NASCAR Super Late Models, Outlaw Late Models and Hobby Stocks, the INEX Legends, Outlaw Bandoleros and Bandit Bandoleros. For information, visit www.tucsonspeedway.com.
