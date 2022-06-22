DOUGLAS — Three more Douglas High School athletes have signed letters of intent providing them with the opportunity to take their skills to the next level.
In front of a small group of family, friends, former coaches and school administrators, Thursday, June 16, Tiffany Barallardos, Venecia Torres and Adriana Hernandez put their signatures on their respective letters of intent.
Barallardos will be attending Eastern Arizona College on a cheerleading scholarship. Torres is headed to Arizona Christian University in Phoenix on a soccer scholarship, and Hernandez is headed to Phoenix College on a volleyball scholarship.
All three are four-year athletes in their respective sport playing either for DHS or their club team.
All three said they can’t wait to join their new teams.
“I’m very excited and very honored to have this opportunity my coaches permitted me to have,” Hernandez said. “I’m excited to see where my dream takes me.”
The DHS volleyball player said two months ago she was prepared to attend Cochise College, study and not play volleyball, if it wasn’t for a message her dad, Wilson Hernandez. sent out to her club coach Kerry Keith asking her to help.
“She invited me to a tournament they were going to, so I went and put myself out there,” Hernandez said. “I played well. We came back, and my coach talked to the coach at Phoenix, and that’s how this all began.”
Hernandez played for three different coaches at Douglas and believes her best year was her sophomore year.
Hernandez played one season of club ball under Keith and another season under Douglas’ new volleyball coach, Alonso Tapia, who was running the team under Keith’s supervision.
“I am so excited I get to play collegiate volleyball,” Hernandez said.
Hernandez said she plans on becoming an architect, but in her first two years she’s going to pursue a business associate degree which will allow her to do architecture and interior design.
Once she’s done at Phoenix College, Hernandez said her goal is to transfer to Arizona State University and hopefully play for the Sun Devils.
Barallardos said she was invited to a tryout at Eastern and she went, did well and was offered a scholarship.
“I’m so excited (for this opportunity),” she said. “To be perfectly honest, I’m overjoyed. I never really expected myself to be here. Getting on a college team is extremely hard. I wasn’t expecting to be accepted onto a team and getting a scholarship.”
For the past four years at DHS and years before with the Douglas Chargers, Barallardos was coached by her mom, Andrea Barallardos.
“I’ve enjoyed every second of every moment that I’ve had as a DHS cheerleader, whether it be helping my mom and the Chargers,” she said. “It’s going to be strange not being able to help her any more now that I am going to college.”
Barallardos plans on studying elementary education.
“This is going to be a whole new experience for me,” she said. “I’m looking forward to meeting new people and being in a new city.”
Torres believes she is ready for this new challenge and is eager to get to Phoenix and begin practicing.
She admitted she’s somewhat nervous because for the past two to three years she’s been one of the leaders on the DHS team. Now she’s going to a new team where she is starting at the bottom and having to work her way up the roster.
“I know it’s going to be hard, but I feel I am ready,” she said.
Torres said she plans on majoring in criminal justice; she reports to her new team Aug. 4.
