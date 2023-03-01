Three Willcox pitchers combine for two no-hitters on opening day By Herald/Review staff Mar 1, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save For the second straight year Cochise County had a no-hitter on opening day of the high school baseball and softball season.Willcox baseball pitchers Ayden Fuentes and Kash Macumber and softball pitcher Jessie Gonzales pitched Cochise County’s first no-hitters of the season Monday.Gonzales struck out 11 and walked none in the Cowgirls’ 16-0 win over Phoenix Madison Highland Academy.Fuentes and Macumber had a combined no-hitter in the Cowboys’ 2-1 win over Madison Highland. The pitchers allowed the Heat one run that scored on an error, struck out 14 and walked six.The Herald/Review will have more on this accomplishment in the Friday edition. What is NABUR? Join the online forum Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Baseball Sports Softball Zootechnics Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular After 50 years, Aguirre family retiring from Ricardo’s Working artist at 18 a master with a brush Man charged with killing stepfather deemed competent, requests settlement conference Second settlement conference in fatal load car case ends without agreement Supervisors set to approve election duty changes Camp Naco restoration melds adobe structures with historical, heritage revival The Jaguar and the Black Bear Bisbee's pool needs raise number of problems Migrant encounters at border decline in January Uniting the two Nacos through "El Centro" Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Herald Review Media 3 hrs ago 0 Most Popular After 50 years, Aguirre family retiring from Ricardo’s Working artist at 18 a master with a brush Man charged with killing stepfather deemed competent, requests settlement conference Second settlement conference in fatal load car case ends without agreement Supervisors set to approve election duty changes Camp Naco restoration melds adobe structures with historical, heritage revival The Jaguar and the Black Bear Bisbee's pool needs raise number of problems Migrant encounters at border decline in January Uniting the two Nacos through "El Centro" COCHISE COUNTY'S PREMIER ONLINE LOCAL MARKETPLACE! Buy Local Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started
